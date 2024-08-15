 Florida Named One of the Worst States to Have a Baby | Miami New Times
Study Ranks Florida One of Worst States for Families With Newborns

Why was Florida named one of the worst places in the nation for families having a baby?
August 15, 2024
New parents in Florida are dealing with high healthcare costs and pricey childcare.
New parents in Florida are dealing with high healthcare costs and pricey childcare. Photo by Bluehill75/Getty Images

Dreaming of having a baby in the great state of Florida? Be prepared to face some challenges, as a recent study found that the Sunshine State could be far from the ideal setting for growing a family.

A WalletHub study that analyzed all 50 states and Washington D.C. ranked Florida as one of the toughest places for families having a baby. The state limped into the No. 41 spot, just ahead of Arkansas, Oklahoma, and Louisiana.

Why is the Sunshine State falling short when it comes to accommodating new additions to the family?

According to the study, one of the major factors pushing Florida down the list is cost. It'll come as no shock to residents that Florida ranked as the fifth most expensive state for families with a newborn.

The study factored in hospital costs, insurance premiums, and childcare expenses, among other metrics. It found that Florida is among the priciest states for conventional childbirth.

Nationwide, conventional hospital deliveries are costing $2,600 with insurance and nearly $15,000 without, on average. Past data from the Health Care Cost Institute indicated that hospital childbirth expenses in Florida were 8 percent higher than the national average.

Here is how Florida ranked in other categories in the WalletHub study:
  • 46th in general healthcare
  • 31st in family-friendliness
  • 24th in baby-friendliness
In the healthcare category, the study considered crucial factors such as infant mortality rates, and the number of midwives, obstetricians, and pediatricians per capita. The baby-friendliness category took into account childcare centers and mom-groups per capita as well as state parental leave policy, while the family-friendliness score was based on a prior WalletHub report.

So, where is the ideal place to welcome a new baby?

Massachusetts emerges as the top choice in the study. The state is home to the nation's best neonatal hospitals, has the lowest infant mortality rate, and the fourth-lowest maternal mortality rate in the country, according to the report.

"In addition, parents in Massachusetts benefit from the best leave policies in the nation after the birth of a child. You can also take advantage of parenting programs that are covered by Medicaid," the study states.

Following Massachusetts at the top of the list are North Dakota, Minnesota, Rhode Island, and New Hampshire, in that order.

On the other end, Mississippi followed by Alabama were labeled the worst states for families with a newborn. The study found that although the two states are cheaper for families than Florida is, they ranked lower in the remaining categories.
