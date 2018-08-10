Florida Man on Flakka Thinks He's Possessed, Strips Naked, Disrupts Traffic on I-95

If you were driving down I-95 near the State Road 112 interchange in Miami last Sunday afternoon, you may have noticed a naked man wandering in southbound traffic.

At about 6:30 p.m. that day, a man exited his car, took off his clothes, and started walking north against traffic. Before long, the Florida Highway Patrol arrived. City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue arrived not long after, disrupting traffic, all because some guy smoked too much flakka , police say.

Currently in Miami ... on I-95 pic.twitter.com/xrpRXvWp7f — Giovanni (@RayvazRay) August 6, 2018

A video shows Florida Highway Patrol trooper Melendez-Bonilla peacefully detaining the disturbed man, whose name New Times is withholding. In the incident report, Trooper Melendez-Bonilla wrote that the man had a "lost and confused look on his face."