 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/miaminewtimes
  • Google Plus
DrugsEXPAND
Drugs
Via Pixnio

Florida Man on Flakka Thinks He's Possessed, Strips Naked, Disrupts Traffic on I-95

Meg O'Connor | August 10, 2018 | 3:18pm
AA

If you were driving down I-95 near the State Road 112 interchange in Miami last Sunday afternoon, you may have noticed a naked man wandering in southbound traffic.

At about 6:30 p.m. that day, a man exited his car, took off his clothes, and started walking north against traffic. Before long, the Florida Highway Patrol arrived. City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue arrived not long after, disrupting traffic, all because some guy smoked too much flakka, police say.

Related Stories

A video shows Florida Highway Patrol trooper Melendez-Bonilla peacefully detaining the disturbed man, whose name New Times is withholding. In the incident report, Trooper Melendez-Bonilla wrote that the man had a "lost and confused look on his face."

"As I was approaching the individual, I observed he was scared and unaware of his safety and the safety of others," Melendez-Bonilla wrote. He convinced the man to put his hands up, drop the lighter he was holding in his clenched fist, and get on the ground, at which point the man "stated he needed help and was not a threat."

Melendez-Bonilla told the man he was detaining him for his own safety, then got him into an ambulance for an evaluation. He was later transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

While at the hospital, the man said he had been set up, and that he was "in his car and felt something on his lap that was choking him and something possessed his body, therefore he exited his vehicle and started to take his clothes off."

The man said the other person in the vehicle was "some guy that he met at the hotel he was staying at" and that they were on their way to a casino. He also said he had "smoked crack cocaine and flakka earlier in the day."

The man, who lives in Broward County, has a long history of drug possession charges, including previous arrests for flakka, crack, and molly.

He was involuntarily taken into custody for psychiatric observation — "Baker Acted" —  because "at the time of the incident," Melendez-Bonilla wrote, "without care or treatment, he would cause serious bodily harm to himself or to others."

Police couldn't immediately say whether he was still in custody on Friday.

It wouldn't be the first time someone stripped naked after taking flakka. In 2015, a man in Brevard County got naked and attempted to have sex with a tree after taking the synthetic drug. There was speculation that the naked man who ate another man's face on the MacArthur Causeway six years ago — the so-called Miami zombie — was also on flakka at the time, though tests could not confirm it. 

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

©2018 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >