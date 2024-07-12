Dive In! What You Need to Know About Florida Lobster Mini-Season 2024

The main spiny lobster season runs from August 6 through March 31, but shortly before the commercial fisherfolk descend with their big boats and lobster traps, recreational divers are provided with a two-day mini-season when they have the sea all to themselves.
There are rules, of course.
First and foremost: Please. Don't. Die.
Got that?
Good! Below is everything else you need to know about the annual Florida lobster mini-season, drawn from official sources, chiefly the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC).
When Is Mini Lobster Season 2024?
Lobster mini-season is July 24-25, 2024 — the last consecutive Wednesday and Thursday of July each year — for residents and non-residents.
In addition, this year, Gov. Ron DeSantis issued Executive Order 24-13, creating an extra day of mini-season: July 14, 2024, limited to Florida residents and only in state waters.
Why Is There a Lobster Mini-Season?
According to the U.S. National Park Service, Florida lobster mini-season was established in 1987. The aim was to provide recreational divers with the opportunity to harvest lobsters before the regular August–March spiny lobster season commences and commercial crews take over with their traps.
Do You Need a License for Lobster Mini-Season?
Unless exempt, both a recreational saltwater fishing license and a lobster permit are required to harvest spiny lobster.
More information about ordering the required licenses is available on the FWC website.
What Is the Legal Limit for Lobsters During Mini-Season?
The state's daily bag limit during mini-season is six lobsters per person in Monroe County and Biscayne National Park, and 12 lobsters per person elsewhere in Florida.
Possession limit on the water: Same as above.
Possession limit off the water: Same as daily bag limit on July 14 and 24, 2024, and double the daily bag limit on July 25, 2024.
Possession limits are enforced on and off the water.
Note: Possession of spiny lobster in federal waters on the July 14, 2024, harvest date is prohibited.
What Is Legal Size and How Do You Correctly Measure?
Carapace length must be greater than three inches, measured in the water. Divers are required to possess and use a measuring device at all times.
All lobsters must be landed intact. Separating the tail from the body is prohibited in state waters.
Note: Possession of egg-bearing lobsters is prohibited.
Here's a helpful explanatory video from the FWC:
Fishing Charters
On the bonus mini-season day, Sunday, July 14, all charter captains and their customers must be Florida residents and carry proof of residency.
Note: Charter customers do not have to be Florida residents for the regular mini-season dates (July 24-25, 2024).
Are You Allowed to Harvest Lobsters Anywhere in Florida Waters?
Harvesting lobsters is prohibited during the mini-season in John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park.
Harvesting lobsters is prohibited at all times in the following locations:
- Everglades National Park
- Dry Tortugas National Park
- Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary
- Biscayne Bay/Card Sound Lobster Sanctuary
- The five Coral Reef Protection Areas in Biscayne National Park