Navigation
Support Us

Miami's independent source of
local news and culture

News

Enough Panic-Buying: Florida Fuel Distribution Back on Track After Historic Storm

April 19, 2023 1:36PM

Emergency fuel transports were sent to South Florida after historic flooding struck the area.
Emergency fuel transports were sent to South Florida after historic flooding struck the area. Photo by Florida Division of Emergency Management
Long lines and peeved horn-honking motorists have been a common sight at gas stations in the Miami metro area over the past week after record-breaking rainfall that flooded South Florida streets and left people scrambling for fuel.

But there may be a glimmer of hope that the worst of the gas-pump bedlam is behind us.

Among other developments, the Florida Division of Emergency Management announced that a bulk shipment of gas made its way to South Florida.

On Tuesday, April 18, the State Emergency Response Team (SERT) said it had deployed more than 500,000 gallons of fuel to South Florida, noting that the first set of trucks was set to reach gas stations that evening, with more arriving today. According to the emergency management division, SERT has pulled fuel from Port Canaveral and Tampa since last Friday as Port Everglades worked to de-water its fuel racks.

Gas distribution from Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale was heavily disrupted by the storm last week. Pumps at the port were flooded, leading to delays in getting fuel into tankers for transport to local gas stations, according to Broward County Mayor Lamar Fisher. Fisher said on April 17 that the port was operating at only half of its normal seven-million-gallon fuel output.

Jonathan Daniels, director of Port Everglades, said that virtually all of Miami-Dade and Broward counties' gas goes through the port.

This morning, Broward County stated that nine of the twelve gas terminals at Port Everglades are back up and running. Though distribution is still a challenge, the county told residents, "There is no shortage of gas."


As of 9 a.m., fuel tracker Gas Buddy estimated that 58 percent of gas stations in the Miami-Fort Lauderdale area and 33 percent of West Palm Beach gas stations remain without fuel.

Inspectors from the Florida Department of Agriculture & Consumer Services meanwhile are checking gas station pumps for malfunctions and testing the quality of fuel.

While the two feet of rainfall that dropped on Broward in a single evening delayed gas deliveries last week, the inclement weather may not be the only factor to blame for the fuel woes. Some of the shortage has been linked to people "panic buying" and causing a run on gas as they scramble across town trying to top off their cars' fuel tanks. This left those who actually needed gas waiting in hour-long gas station lines in some instances.

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said at a Wednesday press conference that fuel availability is expected to improve in the coming days. She urged residents, however, not to fill up unless they need to.

"Overly stocking up on gas is creating an extra strain on the delivery system. In other words, there's no need to panic," the mayor said.
Mayor Fisher said that the historic storm disrupted fuel infrastructure even more than some hurricanes have in the past.

"What is the difference between this and maybe a hurricane? In a hurricane scenario we are able to prepare in advance," Fisher said. "We've talked till we're blue in the faces about it being a thousand-year storm — we just couldn't predict the amount of rain, the amount of water it was going to produce throughout our county."

To put the deluge in perspective, the rainfall total recorded at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in one evening last week was enough to break a monthly record.

In addition to coordinating fuel deliveries, SERT has deployed 20 flood mitigation systems including water pumps and vacuum trucks to Fort Lauderdale, Dania Beach, and Hollywood. The state emergency management division also sent staff to Broward County to assist in assessing the damage in the area.
KEEP MIAMI NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started Miami New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Naomi Feinstein is a staff writer at Miami New Times. She was born-and-raised in South Florida and is a graduate of the University of Miami where she majored in journalism and political science. While at UM, Naomi worked for the student-run newspaper The Miami Hurricane and was named the 2021 Society of Professional Journalists (SPJ) Florida's College Journalist of the Year. She later received her master's degree from the Columbia University School of Journalism.
Contact: Naomi Feinstein

Trending News

Latest Stories

Keep Scrolling or Click to Read:
More

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Miami.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy
It's a Great Date to Elevate

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation