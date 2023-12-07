 Florida Cold Front Spares Residents From Falling Frozen Iguanas | Miami New Times
Animals

Frozen Iguana Not Yet on Miami's Winter Menu

It's about that time of year in Florida when we slap on a sweater, bust out the mistletoe, and watch for reptiles falling from the sky.
December 7, 2023
An iguana in Wakodahatchee Wetlands in Delray Beach, Florida
An iguana in Wakodahatchee Wetlands in Delray Beach, Florida Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images
When the temperature drops in Florida, we don't get flurries or snow — we get frozen iguanas.

On Wednesday, a midweek front brought crisp 60-degree temperatures that plunged into the high 40s overnight. Early risers in Miami awoke this morning to a nippy 57 degrees, while Fort Lauderdale and nearby cities in Broward County began the day even colder at 54 degrees.

Although it might be some of the coldest weather of the season, it probably won't get chilly enough this week for iguana popsicles.
The invasive, cold-blooded critters, which often sleep in trees, are known to slink into a cryonic coma of sorts and plunge from the foliage above whenever temps dip below a brisk 45 degrees — landing on cars, pools, and, in an especially rare case, a Miami man during yoga class. Once it warms back up, the reptiles often wake up and scurry on about their day as usual.

Given the thermostat isn't forecast to dip below the mid-50s these next few days, you likely don't need to worry about getting ambushed by an iguana mid-Art Week crawl.

Forecasts predict temperatures in South Florida will reach into the mid-70s on Thursday and gradually warm up over the weekend. Early Friday morning is expected to see lows around the mid-60s and highs in the upper 70s, while Saturday will see lows in the low 70s and highs around 80.

In other words, you might want to save that iguana taco recipe for another time. 
Alex DeLuca is a staff writer at Miami New Times.
Contact: Alex DeLuca

