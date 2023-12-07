Frozen Iguana Not Yet on Miami's Winter Menu

On Wednesday, a midweek front brought crisp 60-degree temperatures that plunged into the high 40s overnight. Early risers in Miami awoke this morning to a nippy 57 degrees, while Fort Lauderdale and nearby cities in Broward County began the day even colder at 54 degrees.
Although it might be some of the coldest weather of the season, it probably won't get chilly enough this week for iguana popsicles.
The invasive, cold-blooded critters, which often sleep in trees, are known to slink into a cryonic coma of sorts and plunge from the foliage above whenever temps dip below a brisk 45 degrees — landing on cars, pools, and, in an especially rare case, a Miami man during yoga class. Once it warms back up, the reptiles often wake up and scurry on about their day as usual.
Cooler weather is in store for S FL today, thanks to a passing cold front! Max temps will range from the mid/upper 60s into the low 70s across much of the region. Chilly temps will be observed overnight, ranging from the upper 40s (interior) to 50s (coasts) overnight. #FLwx pic.twitter.com/Jnz4tcBcW8— NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) December 6, 2023
Given the thermostat isn't forecast to dip below the mid-50s these next few days, you likely don't need to worry about getting ambushed by an iguana mid-Art Week crawl.
Forecasts predict temperatures in South Florida will reach into the mid-70s on Thursday and gradually warm up over the weekend. Early Friday morning is expected to see lows around the mid-60s and highs in the upper 70s, while Saturday will see lows in the low 70s and highs around 80.
In other words, you might want to save that iguana taco recipe for another time.