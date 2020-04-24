 
Support Us


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • Herban Planet
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

Miami's independent source of local news and culture

4
For crying out loud, do not ingest industrial bleach in an attempt to cure or prevent COVID-19.EXPAND
For crying out loud, do not ingest industrial bleach in an attempt to cure or prevent COVID-19.
Photo by Incase / Flickr

Bleach Salesman Who Wrote Trump About "Miracle Cure" Investigated by Feds in Miami

Alexi C. Cardona | April 24, 2020 | 4:32pm
AA

On the one hand, President Donald Trump has said the cure for COVID-19 can't be worse than the virus itself.

On the other, he's also mused about the effectiveness of UV rays and promoted injecting ourselves with disinfectant.

Certainly, some cures are worse than the disease itself — particularly bleach, a "cure" universally ripped by experts and anyone in possession of a gram of common sense. Yet here we are, and there's always someone in Florida ready to say: "Hold my beer."

Related Stories

The Guardian reports that Mark Grenon, leader of Florida's Genesis II Church of Health & Healing, which appears to be more of a money-making operation than a place of worship, wrote a letter to Trump earlier this week saying that chlorine dioxide, an industrial bleach, is a "wonderful detox" that can kill most pathogens in the body and cure people of COVID-19.

What The Guardian fails to mention, however, is that Grenon is already the subject of a federal probe. The U.S. Attorney's Office in Miami last week announced an investigation into Grenon and several others affiliated with Genesis II for selling Miracle Mineral Solution, also known as MMS. The group claims the bleach product will cure, treat, or prevent COVID-19 and other conditions, such as Alzheimer's, autism, brain cancer, HIV/AIDS, and multiple sclerosis.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has issued public warnings about MMS and similar products.

"If you're drinking 'Miracle' or 'Master' Mineral Solution or other sodium chlorite products, stop now," the FDA website says.

The substance can cause nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, and symptoms of severe dehydration.

"Some product labels claim that vomiting and diarrhea are common after ingesting the product," the FDA says. "They even maintain that such reactions are evidence that the product is working. That claim is false."

Grenon, the self-described archbishop of his church, writes on his website that "nothing is lawfully right that is morally wrong." He's right on the money with that one.

This is a breaking story that will be updated.

 
Alexi C. Cardona is a staff writer at Miami New Times. A Hialeah native, she's happy to be back home writing about Miami's craziness after four years working for Naples Daily News.

Trending News

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2020 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

 

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Miami.

 

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Miami.