Ex-Venezuelan Vice President and Five Others, Some With South Florida Connections, Indicted

A former Venezuelan vice president and five others, including three men with South Florida connections, were charged today with moving tens of thousands of dollars in cash from Venezuela to the United States in violation of federal sanctions and a drug-smuggling law.

Tareck Zaidan El Aissami served as vice president in 2017 and 2018 and is currently Venezuela’s Minister of Industries and Natural production. The U.S. Treasury first placed him on a list of “Foreign Narcotics Kingpins” back in February 2017 noting that “he oversaw or partially owned narcotics shipments of over 1,000 kilograms from Venezuela on multiple occasions, including those with the final destinations of Mexico and the United States,” according to the 2017 Treasury press release announcing the sanctions.

The agency alleges that he helped coordinate drug shipments for organizations such as the infamous Mexican Zetas drug cartel and Colombian drug kingpin Daniel Barrera Barrera.