Just Snort It: Divers Find 25 Kilos of "Nike"-Branded Cocaine Off Florida Keys

The 25 kilos of cocaine were valued at nearly $900,000.
June 6, 2024
Divers thought they found trash off the Florida Keys, but it turned out to be 25 kilos of Nike-branded cocaine.
Divers thought they found trash off the Florida Keys, but it turned out to be 25 kilos of Nike-branded cocaine.

As drivers swam in the Atlantic Ocean in Key Largo on Wednesday, June 5, they discovered individually wrapped cocaine bricks floating in the water.

The bricks, which totaled 25 kilograms in weight, were wrapped in plastic that prominently featured the Nike SB logo used by the Nike Skateboarding division.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said in a statement on social media that officers responded at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday to the Rainbow Reef Dive Center in Key Largo, where divers said they were removing trash when they discovered the suspected narcotics floating in approximately 100 feet of water.

The sheriff's office turned over the 25 kilos of cocaine to the U.S. Border Patrol. WPLG-TV (Channel 10) cited the value of the seizure at more than $884,000.
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Miami New Times has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
