Bikinis, Beach Cops, and Cocaine: Video Shows Standard Day in Miami

In a new viral video posted by the Instagram account @miamifamous on Thursday, the Bal Harbour Police Department and U.S. Customs and Border Protection were called to Haulover Inlet Beach just north of Miami Beach — between Bal Harbour and Sunny Isles Beach — after a package of cocaine washed up on the beach.
The video captures a blonde woman in a white bikini showing two police officers where the nose candy lies in the sand. This is all while other beachgoers run around by the shore and enjoy their day in the sun — no one seems fazed by the discovery.
A U.S. Customs officer then arrives on scene to take the package away.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) confirmed the discovery in an email to New Times.
"On June 19, 2024, U.S. Border Patrol agents recovered a package of cocaine that was discovered by a Good Samaritan in Bal Harbour, Florida. The total weight of the cocaine is approximately 2.5 pounds," a CBP spokesperson said. "The cocaine will be seized by the U.S. Border Patrol Miami Sector."
Just another day in Miami-Dade.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.