Dockless Scooters Are Coming Back to Miami Thanks to New Pilot Program

Get ready to see orphaned scooters scattered all over town, plus a whole lot of complaining on Nextdoor. Starting Thursday, dockless scooters are making a comeback in several Miami neighborhoods.

As part of a six-month pilot program pitched by Commissioner Ken Russell, six startups will be allowed to deploy their scooters in Brickell, Coconut Grove, downtown, and Edgewater. The companies — including Bird, Spin, Lime, and Bolt — will begin with 50 each, meaning literally hundreds of scooters could appear overnight.