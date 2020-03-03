What to Do If You Think You Have Coronavirus in Miami

Miami-Dade officials appear to be walking a fine line between hypervigilance and not stirring up a panic.

With the first U.S. fatalities from coronavirus stacking up — and patients now testing positive in Florida — fears are mounting that there could be an outbreak of the deadly pathogen in Miami.

Florida's first two suspected COVID-19 cases involve a man in his 60s from Manatee County and a woman in her 20s from Hillsborough County. The Hillsborough patient had recently traveled to Italy, where a large outbreak of the virus is active. Both patients are in stable condition, Gov. Ron DeSantis said yesterday.

At this point, the Florida Department of Health says it's much more likely that your cough is caused by the flu rather than COVID-19. But what should you do if you suspect you might be infected by coronavirus?

State officials say you should contact your county health department and seek immediate treatment from a doctor, urgent care center, or hospital. To prevent further spread of the virus, inform your healthcare provider before you visit so they can try to protect other patients from infection. At your appointment, medical staff will take nasal swabs and saliva samples and send them off to a state laboratory in Miami, Jacksonville, or Tampa for preliminary testing.

NEW: Lab in Miami-Dade finishes round of #coronavirus testing around 3 PM, according to Director who was giving tour to @RonDeSantisFL.

This same lab received first samples on Saturday. @nbc6 @HealthyFla https://t.co/mXpnSBy2pc pic.twitter.com/c8R2zaUchY — Jamie Guirola (@jamieNBC6) March 2, 2020

Miami's largest hospital, Jackson Memorial, tells New Times it is doing coronavirus screening "at all entry points – ER, clinics, urgent care centers." The hospital says its emergency room will screen patients regardless of whether they have insurance. However, there is no free testing program in place for COVID-19, meaning patients will be billed normal rates for ER visits.

The rising cost of emergency room treatment is clearly going to be a factor in patients' choice of where to go for screening. Health insurance deductibles have skyrocketed in the past decade, far outpacing wage growth. According to the Kaiser Family Foundation, the average deductible for an employee health plan climbed more than 40 percent in the past four years, to more than $1,600.

A report in the Miami Herald last week highlighted the case of one patient who will be on the hook for a large chunk of his $3,200 ER bill after he visited Jackson Memorial to get tested for COVID-19. Osmel Martinez Azcue had flu-like symptoms after traveling to China for work, and his desire to quickly get screened at the ER ended up hitting him hard financially.

"How can they expect normal citizens to contribute to eliminating the potential risk of person-to-person spread if hospitals are waiting to charge us $3,270 for a simple blood test and a nasal swab?" Azcue told the paper.

A UHealth administrator with the University of Miami's health system told New Times that if people have mild symptoms and are at low risk of exposure, visiting a family doctor — instead of an emergency room — is a good first step in coronavirus screening.

"You can go to a primary care doctor and see what they have to say," she said.

The Florida Department of Health says patients should disclose their travel histories with their doctors. The state agency recently expanded its guidelines so coronavirus testing will be done on more patients. Previously, testing was done primarily on patients who had traveled to China, Italy, and South Korea, where there are large outbreaks of the coronavirus. Since Friday, the state health department has been urging doctors to take samples from all patients with respiratory infections that can't be readily chalked up to the common cold or flu.

The recent patient deaths show that apprehension over COVID-19 can't be discounted as simple hysteria: The novel viral strain is popping up in countries across the globe, and its fatality rate is an estimated 20 times higher than the flu.

Miami-Dade officials appear to be walking a fine line between hypervigilance and not stirring up a panic. On the one hand, they don't want every person with a mild cold flooding local hospitals. On the other hand, they're keen to catch any case of COVID-19 before any potential spread in the community. No cases had been reported in the Miami area as of yesterday.

The county's superintendent of schools, Alberto Carvalho, said during a Friday press conference that the school system will have a nurse screening new international students for coronavirus. He noted that the county receives "50 to 60 students from outside the country" each week.

Carvalho also urged parents to keep their sick kids at home and out of school. "Don't worry about perfect attendance," he said.

At the same press conference, Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez said anyone experiencing flu-like symptoms — or anyone living with someone experiencing those symptoms — should stay home.

"The point is to prevent contamination," he said. "This is very important because right now it takes two days for test results to come back."

A study published last month in China CDC Weekly found the virus had killed 1 in 28 infected people in the country between the ages of 60 and 69. Out of roughly 19,790 sampled Chinese patients between the ages of 20 and 49, more than 60 died. The mortality rate in both age ranges is much higher than that of the flu.

So far, China has reported more than 80,000 cases of the virus, which have been linked to nearly 3,000 deaths. South Korea and Italy had reported upwards of 4,000 and 1,700 cases respectively as of Sunday.

Stateside case counts show the spread of the virus in the U.S. is still in a nascent stage. Yesterday, California was reporting 40 documented cases of COVID-19 in the state. Washington had 18 confirmed cases. Several other states were reporting single cases.

Over the weekend, two deaths in Washington were the first U.S. fatalities linked to the virus.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is offering familiar directives on how to best avoid catching coronavirus. Folks are being told not to sneeze or cough directly into their hands and to wash up before eating. And if you've traveled to China, Italy, or South Korea, the Florida Department of Health wants you to "self-isolate" for two weeks to ensure you didn't contract the virus.