Promoter Peddles VIP Tickets for Fyre Fest 2.0 After Prison Stint

In a video posted on Instagram, Fyre Festival's fraudulent founder Billy McFarland — outfitted in a luxurious white robe — announced that he would be launching an ambitious round two of the failed festival to take place at the end of next year.
"Fyre Festival II tickets are officially on sale," McFarland said in the August 21 video. "It has been the absolute wildest journey to get here, and it really all started during a seventh-month stint in solitary confinement."
While a website for the event vaguely indicates its venue as "The Caribbean" (which notably includes more than a dozen countries), it does not provide a musical lineup or other key details.
The website claims that the first round of tickets, which went for $499 dollars, are "sold out." McFarland is apparently selling several more tiers of tickets for the event, ranging from $799 to a whopping $7,999.
Founded by McFarland and rapper Ja Rule, the would-be luxury music festival captured the country's morbid fascination in the spring of 2017 after it was canceled amid mass chaos. While guests were promised two weekends of snazzy villas and the "best in music, culture, art, and food" on the Bahamian island of Great Exuma for tickets ranging from $1,200 to a super-VIP $250,000 package, they instead arrived to a semi-constructed disaster that evoked Lord of the Flies and The Hunger Games.
Hundreds of attendees flew from Miami and arrived at a concert site scattered with leaky white tents, problematic security, and scarce food and water. The advertised headliners, including Blink-182, Migos, and Tyga, never performed. And, of course, there was the world's most depressing cheese-on-bread meal that became enshrined on the internet (and as an NFT).
Here's the dinner they fed us tonight. Literally slices of bread, cheese, and salad with no dressing. #fyrefraud #fyrefestival #dumpsterfyre pic.twitter.com/NmNXakSFlq— Tr3vor (@TrevorDeHaas) April 28, 2017
The festival, which had been promoted on Instagram by models like Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid, and Emily Ratajkowski, many of whom did not initially disclose that they had been paid to do so, was postponed indefinitely.
The first flight back to Miami was delayed for hours due to issues with the flight's manifest and was eventually cancelled, leaving passengers stuck in the Exuma Airport terminal with no access to food, water, or air conditioning. At least one person reportedly passed out from the heat.
In March 2018, McFarland, 26 years old at the time, was sentenced to six years in prison for defrauding Fyre Festival investors and ordered to fork over $26 million. He has since been the subject of numerous class action lawsuits and two documentaries about the events: Fyre Fraud on Hulu and Fyre: The Greatest Party That Never Happened on Netflix, which famously featured Andy King (AKA Blowjob Guy), who was “fully prepared to suck dick” to solve the festival's water problem.
In his announcement this week of the supposed second incarnation of Fyre Festival, McFarland claimed that in solitary confinement, he "wrote out this fifty-page plan of how to take the overall interest and demand in Fyre," and his "ability to bring people from around the world together" in order to "make the impossible happen."
McFarland said he had partnered with production companies to create "Fyre Festival: The Broadway Musical."
"We are targeting Fyre Festival for the end of next year, and in the meantime we will be doing pop-ups and events across the world," he said. "Guys this your chance to get in, this is everything I've been working towards. Let's fucking go!"
Social media users were quick to ridicule McFarland's announcement, which comes more than a year after his release from prison.
"Third-time scamming is crazy. Your hustle inspires me though," one Instagram user replied to the video.
"Bro give it up, get a normal job," another wrote.
"If you really buy into this again...you deserve to be scammed and no one will feel bad this time," a third replied.