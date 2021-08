Here's Where You Can Learn Everything There Is to Know About Willy & Sal

click to enlarge Artwork courtesy of Netflix

click to enlarge Cover of the February 12, 1992, issue of Miami New Times Miami New Times

click to enlarge Cover of the November 10, 1993, issue of Miami New Times Miami New Times photo







click to enlarge Cover of the December 14, 1995, issue of Miami New Times Miami New Times illustration by Robert Andrew Parker

click to enlarge Cover of the February 29, 1996, issue of Miami New Times (Roy Black, standing; Martin Weinberg and Albert Krieger, seated) Miami New Times photo by Steve Satterwhite

click to enlarge Jim DeFede, Billy Corben, and Alfred Spellman Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg

The recent Netflix release of, Billy Corben's riveting chronicle of the strange-but-true exploits, excesses, and ultimate downfall of local drug kingpins Augusto Falcon and Salvador Magluta — AKA Willy and Sal — inspired us atto bury our noses in our story archive and inhale deeply of the intoxicating wealth that lies within.Colorful coke-snorting vernacular aside, the 1990s was a heady time to be areader — or, for that matter, awriter.As Corben's Rakontur partner Alfred Spellman said during a roundtable conversation last month, "Billy and I graduated high school in 1996, and this was the era ofwith a murderer's row of alt-weekly journalists in Miami, like Jim DeFede. When Jim's coverage of Willy and Sal came out, I was in eighth and ninth grade. I'd go to thebox every week."Added Corben of the pair's initial — and ongoing — aspirations as filmmakers: "We wanted to do in nonfiction filmmaking whatwas doing, what [columnist] Carl Hiaasen was doing, and what [talk-radio icon] Neil Rogers was doing."When it came to whatwas doing during the '90s, a significant chunk of it was composed of Jim DeFede's coverage of Willy and Sal. All told, over the course of the decade, DeFede wrote ten in-depth dispatches about the federal government's dogged pursuit of the pair known around town as "Los Muchachos" or "The Boys" — two Miami Senior High School dropouts who grew up to head what was said to be the most lucrative cocaine empire in South Florida.In fact, DeFede's reportage and DeFede himself are front and center throughout Rakontur's, because the stories themselves constitute a narrative of the bizarre, only-in-Miami true-crime tale. And reading DeFede’s stories about the case three decades on, it's easy to see why they captivated Spellman and Corben as teens.To that end, we're dusting off those old tales and presenting them anew. Here they are, in chronological order:Originally published in the February 12, 1992, issue ofand titled “Willy & Sal,” this longform feature covered the arrests of the alleged cocaine cowboys and provides a detailed account of the decade-long chase that led to their apprehension.Writes DeFede:In this news story, originally published in our March 11, 1992, issue, DeFede recounts an incident in which Falcon and Magluta were placed in "administrative detention" and locked in their respective quarters for 23 hours each day. Guards at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in southwest Miami-Dade had found a cell phone hidden near where the inmates were being held while awaiting trial.Writes DeFede:The second of Jim DeFede’s longform stories about the case, originally published in the paper's November 10, 1993, issue, covers the period following the cocaine cowboys' arrests and incarceration in late 1991, as federal prosecutors prepared to bring them to trial.Writes DeFede:This is the third of Jim DeFede’s longform stories about the case, originally published in' December 14, 1995, issue. In order to chronicle the first trial of Falcon and Magluta, DeFede sat through months of testimony, distilling it into a too-crazy-to-be-true — but true nonetheless — narrative.He writes:The fourth of DeFede’s longform stories about the case, originally published in the paper's February 29, 1996, issue, picks up as the jury returns to the courtroom after deliberating for only three days — and, at one point late in those deliberations, telling the judge they were deadlocked. They proceed to render a stunning verdict: Not guilty on all counts.Writes DeFede:This is a column DeFede wrote that was originally published in the paper's April 24, 1997, issue. It begins on February 6 of that year, when Sal Magluta went on the lam in the middle of his federal passport-fraud trial, only to be captured months later by federal agents.Writes DeFede:This column originally published in the paper's August 27, 1998, issue, describes the undercover federal investigation that led to the arrest of Miguel Moya — who, investigators had learned, took a $500,000 bribe to sway the jury to acquit Willy and Sal of all charges in their 1996 trial. (The title refers to, which makes a cameo in the case.)Writes DeFede:Stay tuned! We're hard at work buffing up the rest of DeFede's Willy & Sal coverage and will be linking to it from here in the coming days.