Social Media Posts Show Florida Bomber Cesar Sayoc Held Extremist Views

Friday, 56-year-old Planation resident Cesar Sayoc was arrested for sending a dozen packages containing pipe bombs to prominent Trump critics.

Sayoc's social media profiles claim he works for Hard Rock Cafe (New Times has reached out to Hard Rock but has not yet heard back), and show dozens of photos of him around South Florida and attending Trump rallies.

Sayoc, whose grandmother's last name was Altieri, goes by Cesar Altieri in his online profiles. They show he was a serious Trump supporter who loathed the Clintons and George Soros. Videos on one of Altieri's Facebook profiles show him at Trump rallies and posing with Michael the Black Man, who supports the president. His Facebook profiles have since been taken down.

In one tweet posted this past March 12, Sayoc shared a photo with the faces of many of the people to whom he would later allegedly send pipe bombs. Posted under the headline "The Swamp to Be Drained!" were images of the Clintons, Barack Obama, Debbie Wasserman Schultz, Eric Holder, and Maxine Waters.

A tweet from just two weeks ago shows Sayoc at a Trump event holding up a sign that says, "Time Warner AKA CNN is the Clinton Campaign's Largest Donor."

Sayoc Via Twitter

Other posts show him calling Muslims rapists and pedophiles, as well as claiming that Marjory Stoneman Douglas shooting survivor and activist David Hogg is a phony paid by Soros.

David Hoggs fake phony big gets con job never attended Parkland High School.He graduated 2015 from Redondo Bch High School.He is a paid George Soros actor fraud pic.twitter.com/oGKD53q1F2 — Cesar Altieri (@hardrock2016) August 12, 2018

Cesar Sayoc Via Facebook

Sayoc, whose grandmother filed a temporary injunction for domestic violence against him in 1994, frequently shared violent images of gangs, beheaded goats, snakes killing people, ISIS, and people in military fatigues.