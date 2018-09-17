Video Suggests Carollo Lied to Miami-Dade Ethics Board

Confronted earlier this year by investigators from the Miami-Dade Commission on Ethics & Public Trust, Miami Commissioner Joe Carollo admitted he showed up outside a valet parking lot for the Little Havana nightclub Ball & Chain around 1 o'clock on early morning in February. But he denied claims he whipped out a city parking placard, said he was conducting an "official investigation," and shouted "I am the law" at an employee who challenged him. Carollo also disputed testimony from three witnesses that he accused the parking attendant of "working for a millionaire" — namely, Bill Fuller, Ball & Chain's owner, who has accused Carollo of using city resources to target him as part of a political vendetta .

Now a new video suggests Carollo lied to investigators.

New Times has obtained two seven-second clips from a witness who says he was riding in a GMC Terrain that night when Carollo was caught idling outside the Little Havana valet parking lot. The source — who requested anonymity for fear of reprisal from Carollo — says the clip, which begins in the middle of a heated Spanish-language argument, shows Carollo arguing with a Ball & Chain parking attendant, just as three witnesses told the ethics board he did.

While the video does not show any faces, it clearly includes Carollo's voice. In the middle of the argument, Carollo shouts, "... pero trabajando con un millionario !"

The substance of what exactly Carollo yelled at the valet that night became an issue for county investigators after Fuller filed an ethics complaint this past March. The Little Havana property owner complained that Carollo was illegally using code-enforcement agents and other city employees to harass his businesses, all because Fuller had let Carollo's 2017 election opponent, Alfie Leon, hold a campaign rally on one of his properties.

Carollo, a former mayor long known as one of Miami's most outlandish politicians, denies the accusation and instead claims he's just trying to rid Little Havana of corrupt businessmen trying to gentrify and "de-Latinize" Little Havana. Carollo has a long history of using code-enforcement to attack enemies while accusing others of being "fat cats" and/or Communists. He has also alleged without evidence that Fuller has ties to Cuban and Venezuelan militants and money launderers. Fuller says those claims are libelous.

Fuller withdrew his ethics complaint against Carollo in August, and now claims he may instead file civil or criminal charges against the commissioner. The Miami-Dade County Ethics board has filed no charges against Carollo, but has released a 38-page investigative summary, which included interviews with 24 different people.

At an interview with investigators in April, Carollo said he did not accuse the valet of working for "a millionaire," even though three different witnesses told the ethics board the exchange happened.

"Carollo denied telling the valet that he (the valet) worked for a millionaire," the ethics board wrote in its close-out memo.

New Times provided Carollo and his lawyer, Ben Kuehne, with copies of the videos on Friday. Neither responded to the messages.

The source who provided the footage says that Carollo often encouraged his employees to film him as he drove around Little Havana looking for code violations , as he believed the video evidence would help him force the city to take action.

In this case, the footage could backfire on Carollo. It appears to confirm at least one event that Carollo told the ethics board never happened.

It's not clear what consequences Carollo could face for lying, though. While the ethics commission does sometimes interviews witnesses under oath, Carollo's interview with ethics investigators, including then-Chief Joe Centorino, was considered an "informal" chat.

Carollo could face more serious consequences from other testimony to the board, though.

As New Times reported earlier this week, two county employees testified that Carollo directly ordered them to look into code violations — a move that would break city law. If state prosecutors took up the case, Carollo could face a $500 criminal fine, removal from office, or even 60 days in jail.

This is not the first time Carollo has been accused of not being truthful. Stephen Miró, Carollo's former aide, told investigators that, after Fuller filed his ethics complaint, Carollo approached him and pressured him to lie by saying that Fuller's properties had been the subject of numerous, anonymous code complaints. Carollo has never responded to New Times' repeated requests for comment, but the commissioner recently took to the Miami Herald to call Miró "a liar." (Miró also claims he was fired for reporting illegal campaign expenditures to law-enforcement; Carollo instead claims Miró was fired for sexual harassment.)

"Joe wanted me to say there were anonymous complaints and there were none," Miró said, adding that Carollo tried to "coerce [him] into saying something that was totally not true."