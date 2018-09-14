John Leguizamo Is Directing Movie About Miami Jackson Chess Champs

Actor John Leguizamo will direct and star in Critical Thinking , a film about Miami Jackson High's chess champs in the late '90s.

South Florida entrepreneur Carla Berkowitz was flipping through the Miami Herald's Tropic magazine one morning in 1997 when she came across an article about teenage chess players. The story, written by John Dorschner, chronicled the lives of students at Miami Jackson Senior High School as they competed in statewide and national chess tournaments. Led by coach Mario Martinez, Jackson's team of mostly low-income, minority students became one of the best teams in the nation.

The story resonated so deeply with Berkowitz that she called the coach and eventually bought the life rights to the tale in hopes of someday producing a movie.

"I just felt this is a story that needs to be told," she says today. "The world needs to hear it."