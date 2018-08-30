Civil Rights Groups Demand South Florida Cities End Bans on Homeless Panhandling

Americans have a First Amendment right to walk up to other Americans and ask for help, money, or supplies. That's why cities almost always lose in court when they try to ban what's pejoratively known as "panhandling" by the homeless. In Florida alone, courts have struck down anti-aid ordinances in Tampa and Miami for violating that basic American right to ask other people in public for a few bucks.

But, at least in South Florida, three major cities — Fort Lauderdale, Hollywood, and Miami Beach — still restrict when, where, and how homeless residents are able to ask for cash or food. Today a coalition of civil rights groups fired off letters to eight municipalities across Florida warning the towns to voluntarily end their anti-homeless laws before they get sued.

"The right to free speech is guaranteed to us all,” Florida ACLU attorney Jacqueline Azis says in a statement. “Cities cannot ban speech simply because some would rather not hear it. It is inhumane to punish individuals for being poor and for asking for charity."