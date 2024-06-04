 2025 Super Bowl Odds: Miami Dolphins Trail Bills, Jets in AFC East | Miami New Times
What Are the Miami Dolphins' Odds to Win Super Bowl in 2025?

Dolphins fans' hopes are high that a return to glory is in the making. Will oddsmakers inject a dose of reality?
June 4, 2024
Patrick Mahomes and Tua Tagovailoa chat after the AFC Wild Card Playoff game on January 13, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri.
Patrick Mahomes and Tua Tagovailoa chat after the AFC Wild Card Playoff game on January 13, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri. Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images

While the National Football League's 2024-'25 season is a long way away, it's never too early for Miami Dolphins fans to get their hopes up that Mike McDaniel and the crew will be hoisting the Vince Lombardi Trophy come February.

At first glance, the 2024 schedule looks like a breeze for the 'Phins. Based on Miami's opponents' combined 2023 winning percentage, the Dolphins have the 24th toughest schedule out of all 32 NFL teams for the upcoming season.

The season won't be without challenges, however, as Miami will face off against six teams that made the playoffs in 2023, including Super Bowl LVIII's runner-up, the San Francisco 49ers. The Dolphins will have to compete in what's shaping up to be a much-improved AFC East with Aaron Rodgers back at the helm for the New York Jets and the always formidable Josh Allen-led Buffalo Bills.

The Dolphins' seemingly favorable schedule should also be taken with a grain of salt considering roster changes around the league with the incoming draft class, trades, free-agent signees, and injuries.

What's certain is that a critical time in Tua Tagovailoa's career is afoot. Now in the final season of his rookie contract, he's proven himself to be an elite quarterback, having led the league in passing yards as he propelled the team to the 2024 playoffs. But his ability to perform in championship games is untested, as he has never made it past the Wild Card round. The Dolphins currently hold the dubious title of NFL team with the longest stretch without a playoff win (24 years and counting).

Will Tagovailoa prove the naysayers wrong and bring a championship back to the Magic City?

It's a numbers game, we suppose.

Odds to Win the Super Bowl

Though the Dolphins' offensive line and defense suffered key departures this offseason, including defensive tackle Christian Wilkins, guard Robert Hunt, and star linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel, the sports books apparently have some faith in the team. Of course, the odds will likely fluctuate when training camp kicks off.

Hard Rock Bet, Florida's only legal betting site, had the Dolphins' chance of winning Super Bowl LIX at +2250, the 11th best odds in the NFL, as of Monday. According to Hard Rock, Taylor Swift's Andy Reid's Kansas City Chiefs and the 49ers are favorites at +575.

Other teams at the top of the odds table include the Detroit Lions, Baltimore Ravens, and Cincinnati Bengals.

Dolphins Super Bowl odds:
 DraftKings: +2200
Hard Rock: +2250
FanDuel: +2400
BetMGM: +2500


How Does the Rest of the AFC East Stack Up?

DraftKings:
  • Buffalo Bills +1400
  • New York Jets +2000
  • New England Patriots +15000
Hard Rock:
  • Buffalo Bills +1400
  • New York Jets +2200
  • New England Patriots +15000
FanDuel:
  • Buffalo Bills +1200
  • New York Jets +2250
  • New England Patriots +18000
BetMGM:
  • Buffalo Bills +1400
  • New York Jets +2200
  • New England Patriots +15000
