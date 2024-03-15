Free Agency Tracker: Dolphins Roster Revamped After "Legal Tampering Period"

click to enlarge Christian Wilkins celebrates with Tua Tagovailoa after he made his NFL debut against the New York Jets. Wilkins left the Miami Dolphins for the Las Vegas Raiders following the 2023-'24 season. Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty

Lost

DT - Christian Wilkins: Team leader. This one hurts. The Las Vegas Raiders paid him the entire bag.

RG - Robert Hunt: A solid contributor on the offensive line, but the money the Panthers paid him seems dumb.

OLB - Andrew Van Ginkel: Damnit, AVG! Known for his versatility, Van Ginkel's loss will be felt.

S - DeShon Elliott: A critical part of the secondary, Elliott jumped ship to the Steelers, leaving a gap in the Phins' defensive backfield.

S - Brandon Jones: Jones was an excellent player on the Dolphins' defense but has already been replaced.

NT - Raekwon Davis: Underrated loss. His role in the middle of the defensive line will be tough to fill.

Added

S - Jordan Poyer: Shocker! The ex-Bill brings a significant addition to the secondary.

OLB - Shaquil Barrett: Known for his pass-rushing ability, Barrett should boost the Dolphins' defense.

CB - Kendall Fuller: Xavien Howard replacement! Fuller brings experience to the cornerback position.

LB - Jordyn Brooks: Expected to make an immediate impact by filling the gap Jerome Baker leaves.

C - Aaron Brewer: Should compete for a starting gig. His addition will strengthen the offensive line.

TE - Jonnu Smith: Known for his athleticism, Smith could become a key target in the passing game.

LB - Anthony Walker Jr.: Brings experience and depth to the linebacker corps.

NT - Benito Jones: Expected to contribute significantly to the defensive line.

DT - Neville Gallimore: Adds depth and strength to the defensive tackle position.

DB - Siran Neal: Big special teams guy. A versatile player in the secondary.

TE - Jody Fortson: Missed last season with Chiefs with a dislocated shoulder but was in demand. Fortson adds depth to the tight end position.

Released

CB - Xavien Howard: End of an era. But it was time.

LB - Jerome Baker: Injuries were always an issue, but as a versatile leader, Baker's departure leaves a gap.

DE - Emmanuel Ogbah: Nice to have as a backup, but his best playing days might have passed.

CB - Keion Crossen: Not a huge loss. Played a role in the Dolphins' secondary depth.

Re-signed

P - Jake Bailey: Many are not fans of the Phins' punter, but his return ensures stability in the special teams unit.

CB - Nik Needham: An essential player in the secondary. Stability signing.

OL - Robert Jones: Brings new skill to the offensive line.

DB - Elijah Campbell: Adds depth to the secondary.

RB - Salvon Ahmed: Provides options in the running game. He knows the system.

DT - De'Shawn Hand: Big boy body.

How chaotic is the NFL's free agency period? This week, there was a set of days designated as the "legal tampering period," during which teams could contact players' agents to gauge interest but not officially sign deals with the players.Cheating, but legal cheating! Yeah — we're in the thick of the NFL offseason now.Just a few short days ago, the Miami Dolphins appeared to be one of the NFL's most salary-cap-screwed teams. If the team were a working stiff in the Magic City, they'd have an overdraft of $17,200 staring back at them in the mobile banking app. Luckily, the NFL salary cap is easily manipulated, so teams can kick the can down the road to future seasons.As the NFL free-agency period heats up, the Miami Dolphins have actively reshaped their roster, not by choice but because the bill came due in a locker room full of players who had long outperformed their contracts.Are the Dolphins a better football team today than they were when their season ended in January? No, definitely not! But the offseason hasn't been as catastrophic as it could have been.Here's a comprehensive tracker of all the moves made by the Dolphins, including players lost, added, released, and re-signed as of Thursday night.The Dolphins have seen several key players depart this offseason, leaving gaps that must be addressed.The Dolphins have aggressively added talent to plug holes opened by free agency losses.The Dolphins made tough decisions, parting ways with several established players.The Dolphins have kept several of their free agents in-house on team-friendly deals.