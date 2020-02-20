The Ten Best Live Music Venues in Miami

Has a mediocre venue ever been your dealbreaker when it comes to committing to a show? Whether you realize it or not, many factors play into making a music venue great: whether it's size and sound quality or acoustics and ambiance, it all matters. Although locals are still dealing with the loss of some of the city’s favorite venues, Miami’s music scene is ever-evolving and its live stages have a large role to play. While there are great arenas and stadiums in town that make for obvious choices, this list is geared towards highlighting some of the more intimate concert halls.

Here are Miami’s ten top live music venues:

EXPAND Can you spot Afrobeta’s pigeon mascot? Photo by Monica McGivern

Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami

It’s hard to believe that the massive Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts — designed by world-renowned architect Cesar Pelli — has been around for over a decade. Time flies when you’re watching legendary acts such as Patti LaBelle, the Roots, the Beach Boys, Morrissey, and B.B. King. From Broadway and theater to jazz, opera, and beyond, the performing arts center is a cultural pillar of Miami Comprised of the Carnival Studio Theater, the John S. and James L. Knight Concert Hall, and the Ziff Ballet Opera House, the Arsht Center provides a variety of programming to correspond with its sub-venues. The grandeur of the Arsht alone is reason enough to enjoy a show here.

Ball & Chain’s colossal Pineapple Stage. Photo by Ian Wilten/Red Bull Content Pool

Ball & Chain 1513 SW Eighth St.,

Ball & Chain is a Calle Ocho landmark. Established in 1935, you can practically smell the cafecito brewing from the moment you pull up to this Little Havana hang. This iconic venue has authentic Cuban flair and is a must-see for out-of-towners. Whether it's the ball-and-chain door handles or the unique decor and ornate tiles, the venue's little details make it stand out from its contemporaries. The calendar of events is consistently stacked with live performances from salsa and jazz artists. If you've ever wanted to watch a live band perform inside a humongous pineapple structure, Ball & Chain is the place for you. Its spacious garden hosts performances on the Pineapple Stage in addition to indoor shows. The indoor stage (not a pineapple) is much smaller, but music fans can enjoy a show from the comforts of a booth. Ball & Chain's mixture of music, mojitos, and mariquitas make it a standout.

Check out that backdrop. Photo by Karli Evans

FPL Solar Amphitheatre at Bayfront Park 301 Biscayne Blvd., Miami

If you're trying to break out the (probably still dirty) blanket reserved for outdoor concerts, head over to the FPL Solar Amphitheatre at Bayfront Park. The venue, which is surrounded by the high-rises that define Miami's epic skyline, is also home to Ultra Music Festival, where the amphitheater serves as the Live Stage. The green oasis known formerly as the Bayfront Park Amphitheatre offers both reserved and lawn seating. The grass fills up quickly, though, so try not to run on Miami time. The venue has superb sound and great views of the stage are possible pretty much all around. Even better, booze and food are readily available about every seven steps. To avoid the highway robbery that is downtown Miami parking, take the free Metromover.

EXPAND Miami’s most infamous music venue ever. Photo by Monica McGivern

Churchill’s Pub 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami

Just past the double-decker bus at the intersection of NE 54th St. and NE Second Ave. stands one of the most famous music venues in Miami history. Your Magic City residency isn’t official if you haven't crossed the threshold of this legendary dive. The building is primed with sweat, spit, and beer, which is probably why it's been standing for over 40 years. Churchill’s Pub has had the privilege of hosting just about every great punk, metal, hardcore, jazz, and rock band to ever come from Miami, as well more than a fair share of famous names. There are both indoor and outdoor stages, TVs to catch your favorite soccer (ahem, football) matches, and pool tables. The standing area around the indoor stage gives punks enough room to get unapologetically rowdy. A memorable time is all but guaranteed at Churchill's, and you never know what you might witness onstage because anything goes.

EXPAND The Fillmore Miami Beach at the Jackie Gleason Theater. Photo by Jason Koerner

The Fillmore Miami Beach at the Jackie Gleason Theater 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach

The Fillmore is everything you could want in a music venue. It boasts a huge stage, impeccable sound, killer lighting, and comfortable seating. If your favorite band is too popular for a bar backroom but won't be selling out the American Airlines Arena anytime soon, you'll likely catch them here. There’s a pit toward the front (wear kneepads if you're prone to mosh pits), standing room in the middle, and comfortable theater-style seating in the back. Bars are located on both sides, so you never miss a beat. Music posters of past shows adorn the walls of this elegant venue. Who doesn’t love memorabilia? Popular TV shows from the 1960s were frequently filmed in this art deco building. Jackie Gleason of The Honeymooners fame moved his show to this Miami Beach theater, and the rest was history.

EXPAND Best spot in Wynwood. Photo by Monica McGivern

Gramps 176 NW 24th St., Miami

Chugging cold beer to keep cool in Miami’s unforgiving humidity is a local pastime, and we wouldn’t want to do it anywhere other than Gramps. As the sign out front states, Gramps offers air conditioning, cold beer, and cocktails. But it holds so much more inside. This Wynwood haunt is a favorite to catch locals shred as if their lives depended on it. National acts also roll through pretty frequently, and the tickets are always affordably priced. Gramps has two stages: the backroom, dubbed Shirley’s, and the outdoor stage, which also doubles as a tiki hut. Shirley’s provides an intimate setting for music lovers to enjoy live music and great vibes. To top it all off, Gramps offers delicious Brooklyn-style pizza, hot wings, garlic knots, and Cuban coffee at Pizza Tropical.

Miami loves the Ground. Photo by Karli Evans

The Ground 34 NE 11th St., Miami

There was a time when you would have never seen a metal act or its acolytes go anywhere near Club Space. But it's 2020, and things only seem to be getting stranger all the time. The Ground, dubbed by New Times as the best intimate music venue in Best of Miami 2018, is Miami’s latest and greatest midsize concert venue. Located in downtown Miami on Club Space’s ground floor, this gem of a concert hall is what the 305 needed to fill the gaping void of fallen favorites like Grand Central. The Ground has hosted an array of musical acts since its 2017 opening, spanning genres such as indie rock and metal to R&B and electronic music. Boasting an intimate environment equipped with great sound and a small elevated seating area for those who don’t want to stand, the venue has quickly earned its honorific as one of the best venues in town. Don’t miss the food at its Space Odyssey stand located near the bar. Pro tip: There is a $30 minimum on credit cards at the bar, so be sure to bring cash.

EXPAND Las Rosas. Photo by Karli Evans

Las Rosas 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami

There's never a dull moment when it comes to Miami nightlif, and if you're looking for a primo spot with no cover, Allapattah's Las Rosas has got you covered. This bar-meets-concert venue supplies a healthy dose of live music, hosting anywhere from seven to ten shows weekly. The dive is lined with photographs of rock stars such as Kurt Cobain and Elvis Presley and comprises of four areas: the front room that supplies a bar, booths, a pool table, and a photo booth; a corridor with an additional bar; a back room with a decent sized stage and DJ booth; and an outdoor patio with plenty of seating.

EXPAND A quintessential Miami concert experience. Photo by Luis Olazabal for Rhythm Foundation

North Beach Bandshell 7275 Collins Ave., Miami Beach

Although Miamians are prone to forgetting as much, we live where most people vacation. We have the luxury of enjoying music outdoors near the beach while others are bundled up in ten layers of clothing and stuck in snow. This thriving North Beach pearl gives music fans the opportunity to appreciate the city’s beauty while swaying in the ocean breeze and watching live concerts under the stars. The North Beach Bandshell's pristine beach location makes it a must for anyone looking to enjoy a quintessential Miami concert experience. Local and international acts pass through it frequently thanks to the efforts of promoters such as the Rhythm Foundation and music festivals like GroundUp. Bonus: Cheap parking is available across the street.

EXPAND A little slice of heaven in downtown Miami. Photo by Jessica Gibbs

Olympia Theater 174 E. Flagler St., Miami

Get up; go to work; go home; wake up the next day and do it all over again. You don't need the 2020 Democratic presidential frontrunner's capitalist critiques to tell you that the 9-to-5 grind blows. Hell, you’re probably dreaming about that trip to the Mediterranean right about now. If you can’t quite swing that getaway just yet, a visit to the exquisite Olympia Theater might sate that wanderlust in the meantime. Smack in the middle of bustling downtown Miami lies a little slice of heaven that you might not have even known was there. The Olympia Theater is a Magic City favorite that’s been around since 1926. It opened as a silent-movie palace, but has since hosted world-class musical acts such as Kraftwerk and Chromatics. With its charming Mediterranean courtyard, golden balconies, and opulent decor, this magnificent theater feels like something out of a dream.