Vie Bohème Finds Common Ground Between Nightlife and Artistic Expression

Naomi Serret wears many hats. A lifelong dancer and choreographer and an ardent supporter of music that spans the genre spectrum, the 32-year-old Miami native founded Vie Bohème Productions two years ago as a platform to celebrate artists across all mediums.

"Art and music have always been a big part of my life," Serret explains. "I had an extensive career as a dancer, choreographer, and artistic director, but it was always about the music for me. Dance, after all, is music in motion."

Uniting musicians, artists, dancers, designers, filmmakers, producers, and writers, Vie Bohème Productions curates events throughout the city that cross-pollinate art exhibits and installations, live musical performances, augmented reality displays, and wildly creative immersive experiences. Each unique event delivers an underlying message of higher consciousness and introduces attendees to new music and art pieces.

Vie Bohème Productions launched in 2017 at the recently closed Miami nightclub the Electric Pickle and expande from dance parties into full-fledged art exhibits and migrating toward live music while continuing to incorporate its roots in techno and deep house.

This past summer, Serret produced her biggest undertaking yet, the Starseed Music and Art Festival, which took place in the heart of Coconut Grove at the Barnacle Historic State Park. The one-day event welcomed hundreds of attendees and merged a program of local live musicians offering rock, reggae, and hip-hop alongside electronic offerings in the realms of house, progressive, and Balearic sounds. Vendors sold locally made goods and cuisines.

On Thursday, Vie Bohème Productions will celebrate the kickoff of its new season at St. Roch Market Miami, a food hall located in Miami's Design District. The launch party will be the first of Vie Bohème's bi-monthly events and will feature live music by the company's resident artists, including R&B songstress Velleese, reggae/blues hybrid singer-songwriter Marquise Fair, and hip-hop band the Hoy Polloy, who recently released a new album featuring Jadakiss and Les Nubians. The night will cap off with Ru Gracia premiering an original song.

"I believe wholeheartedly in the power of artistic expression," Serret says. "When someone creates original work from a place of passion or inspiration, they inadvertently tap into something higher. The arts often serve as a conduit to higher dimensions, allowing us to connect and spread positive vibes throughout the community. That's the power we harness and share with our attendees at every event."

The season's events will take place in various locations around Miami with the aim of engaging as many local communities as possible.

"There's a clear divide in Miami between the club and nightlife crowd and those who only go to theater, orchestras, or dance shows, but our company bridges that gap," says Serret. "We bring an artistic eye and unique perspective as creators, choreographers, dancers, and musicians, and therefore merge qualities from all creative spaces to breed something completely new."

Vie Bohème Season Launch. 8 p.m. Thursday, October 24, at St. Roch Market Miami, 140 NE 39th St., Miami; 786-542-8977; miami.strochmarket.com. Tickets cost $10 via eventbrite.com.