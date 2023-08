Travis Scott Announces Utopia Circus Maximus Tour, Coming to Miami

Last month, Travis Scott headlined Rolling Loud at Hard Rock Stadium in one of his first major performances since the Astroworld tragedy in 2021. It marked his last-ever Astroworld set, announcing that his next album,, and accompanying film, would be released six days later.Now, after the release of the album and a performance at the Circus Maximus in Rome, Scott is hitting the road, announcing the 28-date Utopia Circus Maximus Tour. The tour kicks off on October 11 in Charlotte, North Carolina, making stops in Dallas, Denver, Las Vegas, and Los Angeles along the way. Scott arrives in South Florida on November 27 for a performance at the Kaseya Center in downtown Miami. Tickets will go on sale Thursday, August 31, at 10 a.m.The tour is in support of his fourth album,. Spanning 19 tracks and clocking in at 73 minutes, the album feels ambitious; however, it teeters toward being overwrought and bloated. The reviews have also been middling, with critics pointing out its lack of cohesion and its attempt at following Kanye West's footsteps. "Much offinds Scott attempting to recreate the highs of West's catalogue, to decidedly limp effect," wrote theShaad D'Souza in his two-star review of the album The album's launch also started with grand ambitions. Scott originally planned to launch hisera with a concert at the Pyramids of Giza in Egypt. However, the Egyptian Musicians Syndicate, which issues permits in the country, revoked the show's permit because it "goes against the cultural identity of the Egyptian people." Live Nation cited "complex production issues" not allowing the show to be constructed in the desert as the reason for the cancellation — which, sure, whatever you say.The show was moved to Rome's Circus Maximus, which took place on August 7 . Scott brought out Kanye West during the performance, declaring, "There is nowithout Kanye West. There is no Travis Scott without Kanye West. There is no Rome without Kanye West." This was West's first major appearance since making repeated anti-Semitic statements and is perhaps an attempt to rehabilitate his image.Below are the dates for the Utopia Circus Maximus Tour:Wed Oct 11 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum CenterFri Oct 13 – Raleigh, NC – PNC ArenaTue Oct 17 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines CenterFri Oct 20 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile CenterSun Oct 22 – Denver, CO – Ball ArenaWed Oct 25 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint CenterSun Oct 29 – Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden ArenaTue Oct 31 – Oakland, CA – Oakland ArenaSun Nov 05 – Los Angeles, CA – SoFi StadiumWed Nov 08 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge ArenaFri Nov 10 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers ArenaSun Nov 12 – Portland, OR – Moda CenterWed Nov 15 – Salt Lake City, UT – Delta CenterSat Nov 18 – Tulsa, OK – BOK CenterTue Nov 21 – Austin, TX – Moody CenterSat Nov 25 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm ArenaMon Nov 27 – Miami, FL – Kaseya CenterMon Dec 04 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone ArenaWed Dec 06 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank ArenaFri Dec 08 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints ArenaSun Dec 10 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo CenterTue Dec 12 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars ArenaFri Dec 15 – Chicago, IL – United CenterMon Dec 18 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays CenterThu Dec 21 – New York City, NY – Madison Square GardenSat Dec 23 – Boston, MA – TD GardenTue Dec 26 – Newark, NJ – Prudential CenterFri Dec 29 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena