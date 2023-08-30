Travis Scott Announces Utopia Circus Maximus Tour, Coming to Miami

Last month, Travis Scott headlined Rolling Loud at Hard Rock Stadium in one of his first major performances since the Astroworld tragedy in 2021. It marked his last-ever Astroworld set, announcing that his next album, Utopia, and accompanying film Circus Maximus, would be released six days later.
Now, after the release of the album and a performance at the Circus Maximus in Rome, Scott is hitting the road, announcing the 28-date Utopia Circus Maximus Tour. The tour kicks off on October 11 in Charlotte, North Carolina, making stops in Dallas, Denver, Las Vegas, and Los Angeles along the way. Scott arrives in South Florida on November 27 for a performance at the Kaseya Center in downtown Miami. Tickets will go on sale Thursday, August 31, at 10 a.m.
The tour is in support of his fourth album, Utopia. Spanning 19 tracks and clocking in at 73 minutes, the album feels ambitious; however, it teeters toward being overwrought and bloated. The reviews have also been middling, with critics pointing out its lack of cohesion and its attempt at following Kanye West's footsteps. "Much of Utopia finds Scott attempting to recreate the highs of West's catalogue, to decidedly limp effect," wrote the Guardian's Shaad D'Souza in his two-star review of the album.
The album's launch also started with grand ambitions. Scott originally planned to launch his Utopia era with a concert at the Pyramids of Giza in Egypt. However, the Egyptian Musicians Syndicate, which issues permits in the country, revoked the show's permit because it "goes against the cultural identity of the Egyptian people." Live Nation cited "complex production issues" not allowing the show to be constructed in the desert as the reason for the cancellation — which, sure, whatever you say.
The show was moved to Rome's Circus Maximus, which took place on August 7. Scott brought out Kanye West during the performance, declaring, "There is no Utopia without Kanye West. There is no Travis Scott without Kanye West. There is no Rome without Kanye West." This was West's first major appearance since making repeated anti-Semitic statements and is perhaps an attempt to rehabilitate his image.
Below are the dates for the Utopia Circus Maximus Tour:
Wed Oct 11 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center
Fri Oct 13 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena
Tue Oct 17 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
Fri Oct 20 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center
Sun Oct 22 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
Wed Oct 25 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center
Sun Oct 29 – Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena
Tue Oct 31 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena
Sun Nov 05 – Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium
Wed Nov 08 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
Fri Nov 10 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
Sun Nov 12 – Portland, OR – Moda Center
Wed Nov 15 – Salt Lake City, UT – Delta Center
Sat Nov 18 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center
Tue Nov 21 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
Sat Nov 25 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
Mon Nov 27 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center
Mon Dec 04 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
Wed Dec 06 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena
Fri Dec 08 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena
Sun Dec 10 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
Tue Dec 12 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
Fri Dec 15 – Chicago, IL – United Center
Mon Dec 18 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
Thu Dec 21 – New York City, NY – Madison Square Garden
Sat Dec 23 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
Tue Dec 26 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center
Fri Dec 29 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
Travis Scott. 7 p.m. Monday, November 27, at Kaseya Center, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 786-777-1000; kaseyacenter.com. Tickets go on sale Thursday, August 31, at 10 p.m. via ticketmaster.com.