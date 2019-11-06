Poplife Memories: How a Saturday Night Party Helped Build Miami's Cultural Scene

Ryan Welch was barely 21 when he first attended the alternative Saturday night Miami dance party Poplife. It was around 2007, and the musician was helping with the night's festivities by backing prolific local legend Dino Felipe and "playing" a keyboard that wasn't even plugged in. Welch thinks they may have been opening for French electro group Dat Politics.

"It felt special to be there, like a part of Miami that I didn't know existed," he recalls. He sweat the night away dancing under club lights in a room brimming with balloons and glitter. At that time, Poplife was housed in the Design District at the venue Piccadilly. It featured an outdoor patio with a little brick pond (which some people may have fallen into), a well-worn dance floor, and a room dedicated to hip-hop and electronic music. Although specific memories of the venue have been lost to the sands of time, what remains is a haze of drinking, dancing till our feet hurt, and gossiping until dawn.

"It felt exclusive almost, even though anyone could get in," Welch chuckles. "It was one of the coolest places." He met some of the most creative Miamians of the period at Poplife — people that became integral parts of his life in later years. (Full disclosure: Welch is my partner and the father of my son. We didn't meet at Poplife, but it's more than likely that we crossed paths there.)

Originally angled at spreading Britpop tunes, Poplife became a classic Miami party for the hip elite and their friends. 2019 marks the party-turned-production company's 20th year of bringing culture, fun, and lots of music to the Magic City. Just last week New Times interviewed one of its founders, Aramis Lorie, and other Poplife fixtures to mark the occasion. Though it's had a somewhat revolving cast of promoters over the years, Lorie started Poplife alongside other original partners Barbara Basti, Ray and Paula Milian. They launched the party — which was designed for the most red-lipped, black-straight-haired budding adults living in South Florida — at Mezza Fine Art, a now-defunct gallery in Coral Gables. It later moved to the Piccadilly space, where there was more room for people to stand around talking about how they had been going to Poplife since it was at Mezza.

Poplife was a meeting point for local bands to play and interact with bigger name acts. Nationally touring musicians typically didn't have a South Florida stop back then, so it was always exciting when Poplife brought them to town with the money from many a gulped drink and a small door charge everyone complained about endlessly.

I remember the first time I went to Piccadilly to see my friend play in a band, and as Welch says, it was indeed like opening a door into another Miami. Not long out of college, I was used to bar-hopping in Coconut Grove or schmoozing and boozing on South Beach with its posh hotels, dark-roomed drum 'n' bass nights, and electronic music mega clubs. Poplife wasn’t the sort of party to be defined solely by people drinking or dancing or posing for a camera: It was about being part of a scene with various mini-cliques of people drinking, dancing, and posing for a camera, with everyone united by a collective love and respect for music, art, and fashion.

An encounter with Matt Damon at a Poplife party in 2009 helped lead me to my current career. I had just started a blog about Miami culture and nightlife called Miami, Bro. On a chance Saturday night at Poplife, I saw good old Jason Bourne (or as I just called him, "Lara Croft or something") out with some pals. They wouldn't let me take his picture, so I finally stopped hesitating and went in paparazzi-style. His entourage started screaming, "This isn't a zoo!" but Poplife was kind of like a zoo at that time: We were all on display, and everyone was posing for photographer Jipsy's iconic photos. My blog post about the night went viral in Miami following a New Times write up and furious comments from Damon’s fans. Thanks to Poplife and Matt Damon, I was soon asked to write about this shit for money; How do like them apples?

Poplife co-founders Barbara Basti and Aramis Lorie Photo by Justin Namon

Around that same time, I went to a Poplife-hosted concert by funky soul singer Jamie Lidell at Miami Beach's Heathrow Lounge. The club was open for a Miami minute before fading into history, but that night, it was filled with life. My friends and I knew the Poplife drill at that point: We knew we could wear whatever weird thing we wanted (I wore a white jumpsuit with a giraffe print) and were confident that we could get into all kinds of mischief and be allowed back the next week. When Lidell left the stage, we pounced on him for a photo, because I never learn. Unlike Matt Damon though, he smiled sweetly through his sweat for fans.

There were other parties of the era that complemented but were not linked to Poplife, such as Thursday night's Spiderpussy and Friday night's Revolver. There was something to do every night, and always new creative or cool people to meet. When you're young and living in a city that's going through the adolescent phase of its cultural development, intimacy is somehow easier, and meeting likeminded people feels invigorating and inspirational. From parties like these, Miami's creative communities found kinship, a shared social experience, and a ton of trouble to get into.

Miami-native Gabriel Morales is a friend I danced many nights away with at Poplife. He first found his way to the gathering in 2000: It was the second-anniversary party, and promoters were doing a door giveaway of USB sticks with music from indie acts like the Shins. "Mostly it felt like a weekly house party," he recalls, remembering a pleasant, comforting feeling each time he attended. "I'd show up alone and know half the people there... People were interesting and intelligent, a refreshing deviation from the typical dumb Miami club scene. I walked in the first time and heard David Bowie, Bjork, Underworld, and Radiohead and I felt like I'd come home."

EXPAND Poplife party people Photo by Tony Vargas

Morales' experience was shared by many other locals who found community through Poplife.

Poplife has moved several times, but it's maintained the connections it helped forge by throwing countless events. Piccadilly closed and turned into The District, prompting Poplife's move to i/o in Overtown where it continued to be the party you told out-of-town friends they could not miss. Poplife was also housed at White Room in Overtown, Wynwood's Electric Pickle, and a venue in the Roads, Post. The people behind Poplife eventually opened up Grand Central, a massive concert space in downtown Miami that housed parties such as Peachfuzz and hosted concerts by a variety of musicians including Daniel Johnston, Eric B. and Rakim, Tune-Yards, and Gang of Four. In more recent years, the company left the brick-and-mortar life behind and became a roving production company bringing live music and memorable DJ sets to locations such as Pérez Art Museum Miami.

The legendary party is celebrating its big 2-0 anniversary on November 9 with accompanying t-shirts and a special edition book produced alongside Dale Zine. Music will be spun by Lloydski, Ray Milian, Aramis Lorie, Benton, Michelle Leshem, Patrick Walsh, Jessica Who, along with other special guests and Miami nightlife heroes. It's as good a time as any to slap on your blackest outfit and boldest lips, remember how to dance in the dark, and reminisce on how this old party shaped the Miami we know today.

Poplife 20th Anniversary. With Aramis Lorie, Benton, Lloydski, Ray Milian, and others. 10 p.m. Saturday, November 9, at ATV Records, 1306 N. Miami Ave., Miami. Admission is free with RSVP via poplife20.splashthat.com.