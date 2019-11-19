¿Otra Vez? Former Sidebar Space Is Rebirthed as La Otra

Those following the ongoing saga of the Brickell space once known as Sidebar might be unsurprised to learn yet another new concept has just made its debut at the downtown Miami spot. La Otra is the Latin bar and cabaret now inhabiting the 335 SW Eighth St. location. It’s still run by the original owner of Sidebar, Jason Odio, the Miami-born hospitality veteran who's also behind the restaurant Ariete and cocktail bar Baby Jane.

After Sidebar and its short-lived successor Kindred closed down in 2018, a third project took over the troubled space. Insideout debuted in March with a nostalgic theme inspired by New York’s famous ‘70s nightlife haven Studio 54. Unfortunately, like the iconic club, it too shut down.

“It didn’t really work out the way we wanted it to,” Odio says of Insideout's closure. “We were going after the same crowd over and over again, and Miami is very competitive right now so it was more of a challenge.”

La Otra is a different kind of enterprise for Odio, who's new to curating Latin bars. His previous ventures —Sidebar, Kindred and Insideout — catered to Miami's nightclub-friendly crowds more or less the same audience. Consequently, he brought in outside talent to assist him in this new undertaking.

Odio has teamed up with Marcelo Medina — who also has a history in the city's after-hours scene with his entertainment company MAG Miami — to assist him in bringing La Otra to life. Medina brings a unique element to the partnership, having accrued experience organizing Latin-themed parties and events at bars such as La Victoria, Barsecco and Komodo Lounge.

“We always wanted to incorporate some sort of Latin element, but it’s one of those things of ‘Stick to what you know,’ and what we knew wasn’t Latin," Odio says. "So while we were dealing with the challenge of reinventing the place, we were introduced to Marcelo Medina, who at the time was looking for a space of his own. [Together] we decided to take a dive into the Latin community and we opened La Otra."

Although Odio hasn’t specialized in the Latin nightlife scene, he still maintains a love and respect for it. He is Cuban-American, after all.

“We did a radical transition and just went full-blown Latin, and that’s not something that I’m used to," Odio says. "I barely speak Spanish, [but] I’m very proud to be from Miami and to be Cuban. To be able to cater to where I come from... It’s incredible."

La Otra will bring a wave of Latin pride through Brickell through its music and its entertainment offerings. The sounds will consist of a varied mix of reggaeton, salsa, and other Latin genres. It will also adhere to its cabaret theme by incorporating live performances and shows every weekend. Since opening its doors on November 8, La Otra has already played host to conga players tapping away on LED-lit drums as well as cabaret dancers swinging their hips in eccentric get-ups including glittery golden bodysuits and huge light-laden wings.

Don’t expect the venue's interior to look too familiar though. It’s been completely converted, with a tropical, glammed-out décor to match. Beyond the stage providing space for both DJs and the cabaret performers to do their thing, the disco balls and tropical plants hanging from the ceiling are nicely complemented by the island-themed wallpaper. Medina’s sisters, Luli and Mariale, were charged with designing La Otra's aesthetic.

“They wanted to go for a boho, chic feel,” Odio says.

Currently, La Otra is only open on Fridays and Saturdays, but there are plans in place to activate more nights in the near future. On Fridays, patrons can enjoy an extended happy hour from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. during the bar's Friday I’m in Love party, which will offer “great deals on drinks and quality music,” according to Odio. The extravagant and flashy shows La Otra is hoping to distinguish itself with will be the main feature of Saturday evenings.

“At the end of the day we just want people to enjoy themselves, whether that’s by dancing on the bar or dancing on the furniture," Odio says. "We want to show them a good time, and give them some good quality entertainment and service, all in a beautiful setting. That’s the backbone of the business that we’re in.”

La Otra. 337 SW Eighth St., Miami; 305-908-9368; laotramiami.com. Friday 5 p.m. to 5 a.m., Saturday 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Happy hour on Friday 5 p.m. and 11 p.m.