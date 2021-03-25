Day of the Deadmau5 Will Land in Miami This October

^ Keep New Times Free Support Us Local

Even if you've dared to go out clubbing in recent months, it can't possibly feel the same as it did before the pandemic. But as the nation's vaccination effort forges ahead, there's hope that by early fall, we'll be able to gather en masse again.

One person betting on that is Canadian producer Deadma5, who this week announced Day of the Deadmau5, which is scheduled to take place in Miami on October 28-31. Described as a "three-day Deadmau5 takeover," the event will surely make up for lost time and put Joel Zimmerman and his iconic helmet front and center.

What can we expect at an event centered on the mau5? Details are scarce, but there's the promise of a Deadmau5 live show and an "unplugged" event. (Is Zimmerman going to take the stage with an acoustic guitar? Let's hope so!) He'll perform under his techno alias Testpilot and feature acts from the mau5trap label.

The festivities will take place mainly at several South Beach hotels, nightclubs, and event spaces (no word of which specific ones), kicking off with an "Are You Not Afraid?" welcome party with Testpilot on October 28. There's also a "Pomegranate"-theme pool party (named for the track Deadmau5 co-produced with the Neptunes last year) and a "Ghost 'n' Stuff" haunted headline show on October 30. Add-on events like "There Might Be Coffee" brings together everybody's favorite meal, brunch, with sets by mau5trap artists.

The idea is that you book a complete package — including hotel accommodations at the Plymouth, Moxy, or the Goodtime — to totally immerse yourself in the world of Deadmau5. But we locals will be able to avail ourselves of a limited number of three-day party passes with no hotel accommodations. Packages go on sale Tuesday, March 30, with a payment of $30 to reserve a spot and monthly installment plans available.

The event is produced in partnership with Pollen, which has a history of doing all-inclusive events that feature big-name acts in tourist-friendly destinations. (The company is also behind the recently announced J Balvin: Néon experience in Las Vegas in September.)

The last time Deadmau5 made a big splash in Miami was when he debuted his cubev3 show at Ultra Music Festival 2019. "'Mind asleep. Mind awake' flashed on the glowing neon green, black, and white visuals as Deadmau5 powered through a techno set. For those not into techno, the alluring visuals made it all worth it," New Times writer Cristina Jerome wrote of the show.

Can fans expect the same technical marvel during Day of the Deadmaur5? Well, Zimmerman isn't one to half-ass anything.

"I didn't want a back LED wall and a picnic table with a black cloth on it and two CD players," Zimmerman said of his stage production when New Times checked in with him in 2019. "Sure, it works for some people, and it's a very, very easy way to make a lot of fucking money and spend none."

Rest assured that whatever Deadmau5 does in October, he'll be aiming to give fans a high return on their investment.

Day of the Deadmau5. Thursday, October 28, through Sunday, October, 31, at various locations; pollen.co.