The Ten Best New Year’s Eve 2023 Parties in Miami

You're not alone: We're all still foggy as hell as to what year we're actually in.After a quick Google search, we can safely confirm 2022 is officially ending soon, and 2023 will arrive in all of its glory in a matter of days.In true Miami fashion, we need to party our asses off. Fortunately, you have options that span the entertainment spectrum, from locally curated experiences to the biggest DJs converging on the 305.As you navigate your options, here are the ten best parties in Miami for ringing in 2023.One of the best pools in town will be morphed into one of the best parties for NYE. The Fontainebleau's poolscape will be morphed into an outdoor concert-meets-club with a premium open bar (open to ticket holders), reserved tables, and, oh yeah, performances by mega DJ Marshmello and multiplatinum singer-songwriter Khalid. As for the tracks to count on, Marshmello and Khalid's 2022 collab "Numb" will certainly happen, and, if we're lucky, the currently more under-the-radar collab "Silence" from 2017.Twenty-twenty marked Afrobeta's sweet 16th year in existence. To kick off year 17 for the Miami-bred, funk-electronic duo, Afrobeta will perform an intimate set at Calle Ocho staple Bar Nancy. As with any Afrobeta set, count on a trademarked hybrid of cosmic, house, and disco-fabulous jams. On the booze front, admission includes a complimentary cocktail and Champagne toast at midnight.What a wild few years it has been for Cardi B and Offset. Their relationship has been a reported whirlwind, with accusations of cheating, the birth of a beautiful baby girl, and the recent murder of Offset's cousin and fellow Migos member, Takeoff. Amid it all, they will be together on New Year's Eve for what is sure to be one hell of an entertaining spectacle at E11even. Tickets include an open bar from 9 to 11 p.m., with the pair scheduled to perform at midnight.Freehold is getting le fancy on NYE with its Miami Black-Tie New Year's Eve Affair. For ticket holders that arrive before 10:30 p.m., admission includes two drinks. In addition to the booze incentive, the lineup here will certainly nudge you to arrive early anyway. In addition to R&B-meets-electronic pioneer Le Youth giving an intimate performance, Miami's own Marinucci and Beamin will open.If dope moves and bright garb are what you seek to kick off 2023, Atish never disappoints. A regular at Do Not Sit on the Furniture, Atish will headline the South Beach nightclub's NYE shindig. Openers include a trio of South Florida locals, including Surreal Flight, Octa Digio, and Baez. And, yes, there will be a Champagne toast when the clock strikes midnight.Are you looking to get your sparkle on into the new year? Well, there is an event promising just that. Get Your Sparkle On will be hosted by local drag icons Kahtya Tehnsion and Terra Love at Ambersweet at the Confidante. The party will have a Studio 54 vibe, with jams from DJ Marcello. Two ticket options are available: a "party only" offering with an open bar, party favors, and midnight toast ($200). The other includes a four-course dinner with tableside wine service for $350.Lost Nightclub has become quite the mysterious destination for house, techno, and trance goodness. With an entrance at the Trip, New Year's Eve will undoubtedly be no exception. Lost is serving a bill that will surely drive things into the wee hours of the new year, with London-based duo Eli & Fur serving as headliners alongside Spanish DJ Dosem. Additional acts that will be spinning include Luccio, Rune Noire, Vongarden, and Sebastian Silva.It's a hell of a party at the Wharf on any night. For New Year's Eve, the Wharf will host a Captain's Ball, and central to the experience will be a free captain's hat for all attendees. Beyond the garb, there will be DJ entertainment, grub from the Wharf's regular food vendors, and a fireworks show when the clock strikes midnight. For our Broward County friends not wanting to brave I-95, a similar event is going down at the Wharf's Fort Lauderdale location on the same night.mi,What better way to celebrate the arrival of a big year than with the biggest man on earth? OK, so maybe Shaq isn't the biggest, but he is still huge. Beyond hoops, he's been earning mad respect in the DJ space, so much so that he's headlining Daer's big NYE bash. You won't be hearing "Shaq" hitting the stage. He goes by DJ Diesel when he's behind the decks.LGBTQ+ experience Dreamland returns to Miami once again during New Year's Eve. It's coming in the form of a four-day string of five parties. The celebration starts on Thursday, December 29, with Sofi Tukker at Oasis Wynwood and wraps on New Year's Day with Horse Meat Disco and Purple Disco Machine. On December 31, there will be a ten-hour party at M2 Nightclub with LP Giobbi, Danny Verde, and Matt Denton.