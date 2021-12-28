New Year's Eve 2023 Miami Party Guide

With this decade kicking off with more of a thud than a bang, 2023 felt like the first year that things returned to “normal” — world issues notwithstanding.

With 2024 on the horizon, you are probably already reciting the mantra “New year, new me!” But before that, you’ve got to celebrate by saying goodbye to 2023 and welcoming everything the new year has in store for you. Luckily, Miami knows how to party, and New Year’s Eve is when it rolls out the red carpet for the biggest events of the year.

Once again, the Fontainebleau hosts a massive poolside bash with rapper Cardi B; meanwhile, her currently off-again significant other, Offset, will perform at the onsite nightclub, LIV. Party promoter Jake Resnicow also brings back his queer end-of-the-year party, Dreamland NYE. Taking place December 28-31, Dreamland features various events around town with Purple Disco Machine, Anabel Englund, Kaleena Zanders, and Trixie Mattel.

Other notable fetes include We Belong Here’s celebration at the Alfred I. duPont Building with Calussa, Kimonos, Nitefreak, and Night Tales, and New York party promoters Club Rudy’s and Rose Gold’s takeover of the Kimpton Surfcomber Hotel with Ian Asher.

Whatever way you choose to celebrate, New Times wishes you a happy and healthy new year. Cheers to 2024!

50 Cent. With J Whoo Kid, Dex Aint Dead, DJ Country the Truth, and Dalton. 9 p.m. Sunday, December 31, at M2, 1235 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 305-771-0388; m2miami.com. Tickets cost $99 to $5,000 via cravetickets.com.

Afrojack. 9 p.m. Sunday, December 31, at Daer Nightclub, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood; 954-779-4750; hardrocknightlife.com. Tickets cost $150 via tixr.com.

Arabian Nights. With Nina Flowers, Alex Infiniti, and others. 9 p.m. Sunday, December 31, the Manor, 2345 Wilton Dr., Wilton Manors; 954-626-0082; themanorcomplex.com. Tickets cost $20 to $130 via eventbrite.com.

Arlo Wynwood NYE. 9 p.m. Sunday, December 31, Arlo Wynwood, 2217 NW Miami Ct., Miami; 786-522-6600; arlohotels.com/wynwood. Tickets cost $70 to $1,750 via joonbug.com.

Bayfront NYE 2024. With Willy Chirino, Arturo Sandoval, and others. 6 p.m. Sunday, December 31, at Bayfront Park, 301 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-358-7550, bayfrontnye.com. Admission is free; VIP tickets cost $199 to $269 via showclix.com.

Captain's Ball New Year's Eve 2024. 8 p.m. Sunday, December 31, at the Wharf Fort Lauderdale, 20 W. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; 954-372-7606; wharfftl.com. Tickets cost $35 to $4,200 via eventbrite.com.

Cardi B. With Gryffin. 9 p.m. Sunday, December 31, 9 p.m., at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-538-2000, fontainebleau.com. Tickets cost $250 to $50,000 via tixr.com.

Club Rudy's & Rose Gold Present Miami NYE. With Ian Asher, Coopy B2B Dan Molinari, Skepsi, Jesse Rosegold, 2Veli, and others. 9 p.m. Sunday, December 31, at the Kimpton Surfcomber Hotel, 1717 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-532-7715; surfcomber.com. Tickets cost $50 to $5,000 via eventbrite.com.

Do Not Sit on NYE. With Luca Saporito, Sean Doron, and others. 10 p.m. Sunday, December 31, at Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach; 510-550-5067; donotsitonthefurniture.com. Tickets cost $60.62 via dice.fm.

Domicile NYE. With Radar B2B Shir Miya, Naomi Luna B2B Cream, Lengua B2B Mart, Kevin Bithell B2B Madison Kay, and Robyn Sin Love B2B Bafomet. 10 p.m. Sunday, December 31, at Domicile, 6391 NW Second Ave., Miami; instagram.com/domicile.miami. Tickets cost $20 to $35 via shotgun.live.

Dreamland NYE Miami. With Ben Bakson, Danny Verde, Kaleena Zanders, John W, Matt Suave, and Spencer Huff. 10 p.m. Sunday, December 31, at Wynwood Marketplace, 2250 NW Second Ave., Miami; dreamlandnye.com. Tickets cost $99 to $199 via seetickets.us.

Dyed Soundorom B2B Gene on Earth. With Natalia Roth. 11 p.m. Sunday, December 31, at Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami; 786-618-9447; floydmiami.com. Tickets cost $27 to $40 via dice.fm.

Gender Blender Goth New Year's Eve. With Obsidian, Laboratory, Guilty by Design, and others. 10 p.m. Sunday, December 31, at Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami; 855-732-8992; gramps.com. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com.

Gordo. 8 p.m. Sunday, December 31, at Oasis Wynwood, 2335 N. Miami Ave., Miami; oasiswynwood.com. Tickets cost $115.72 to $196.17 via dice.fm.

License to Party: 8 p.m. Sunday, December 31, at Clevelander South Beach, 1020 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach; 305-532-4006; clevelander.com. Tickets cost $25 to $150 via tixr.com.

Maceo Plex, Âme, and Ben UFO. 10 p.m. Sunday, December 31, at Club Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami; 786-616-6742, clubspace.com. Tickets cost $60 to $175 via dice.fm.

Magic City Hippies. 8 p.m. Sunday, December 31, at the Miami Beach Bandshell, 7275 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-672-5202; miamibeachbandshell.com. Tickets cost $37.50 via dice.fm.

Mayan Warrior New Year's Eve Rebuild Fundraiser. 7 p.m. Sunday, December 31, at Factory Town, 4800 NW 37th Ave., Miami; 305-484-6235; factorytown.com. Tickets cost $40 to $85 via dice.fm.

Midnight Bloom. 7 p.m. Sunday, December 31, at Nikki Beach Miami, 1 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach; 305-538-1111; nikkibeach.com. Tickets cost $150 to $3,300 via nikkibeachmiamievents.com.

Mija. 10 p.m. Sunday, December 31, at Kemistry, 307 SW Second St., Fort Lauderdale; kemistrynightclub.com. Admission is free before 11 p.m. with RSVP; tickets cost $33.62 to $66.13 via dice.fm.

NYE at Kimpton Epic Hotel. With Chus and Andreatens. 8 p.m. Sunday, December 31, at the Kimpton Epic Hotel, 270 Biscayne Blvd. Way, Miami, FL 33131; 305-424-5226; epichotel.com. Tickets cost $60 to $7000 via eventbrite.com.

NYE at Strawberry Moon. With Greg S, Smiles, DJ the DJ, Suitz, and others. 9 p.m. Sunday, December 31, at Strawberry Moon, 601 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 305-506-2112; strawberrymoonmiami.com. Tickets cost $30 to $5,000 via tixr.com.

NYElectric 2024. 9 p.m. Sunday, December 31, at W Miami, 485 Brickell Ave., Miami; 305-503-4400; wmiamihotel.com. Tickets cost $209 to $3,495 via eventbrite.com.

Offset. 9 p.m. Sunday, December 31, at LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-674-4680; livnightclub.com. Tickets cost $125 to $200 via tixr.com.

Orchestra Miami's New Year's Eve Celebration. With the Latin Divos. 8 p.m. Sunday, December 31, at Collins Park, 2200 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; orchestramiami.org. Admission is free; VIP tickets cost $120 via eventbrite.com.

Paris After Midnight. 10 p.m. Sunday, December 31, at Swan, 90 NE 39th St., Miami; 305-704-0994; swanbevy.com. Tickets cost $75 to $3,000 via tixr.com.

Roc'ing New Year's Eve 2024. With Chase Creighton, Leo Medina, and Kaos. 8 p.m. Sunday, December 31, at Eden Roc Miami Beach, 4525 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-531-0000; edenrochotelmiami.com. Tickets cost $45 to $5,500 via eventbrite.com.

Shangri-La. 9 p.m. Sunday, December 31, at Komodo, 801 Brickell Ave., Miami; 305-534-2211; komodomiami.com. Tickets cost $75 to $3,500 via tixr.com.

Sin City NYE 2024. With Diference. 8 p.m. Sunday, December 31, at Gold Rush Cabaret, 7770 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-631-2564; goldrushcabaret.com. Tickets cost $40 via tixr.com.

Sunnery James & Ryan Marciano. 9 p.m. Sunday, December 31, at Hyde Beach, 1701 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-455-2990; hydebeach.com. Tickets cost $175 to $10,000 via tixr.com.

We Belong Here New Year's Eve. With Calussa, Kimonos, Nitefreak, Night Tales, and others. 9 p.m. Sunday, December 31, at the Historic Alfred I. duPont Building, 169 E. Flagler St., Miami; webelonghere.world. Tickets cost $54.56 to $575.85 via dice.fm.

Woody & Sunshine: 9 p.m. Sunday, December 31, at Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami; 305-576-0108; lagniappehouse.com. Admission is free.