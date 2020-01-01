The Ten Best Concerts Coming to Miami This Winter

With 2020 officially in full swing, there's no better time to plan your concert schedule for the new year, which is bringing along another season stacked with great concerts in and around Miami. Winter will see the return of two of South Florida's most beloved music festivals to their rightful homes, with Ultra Music Festival enjoying its Bayfront Park homecoming and Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival's reappearing in Sunshine Grove after taking a year off. Plus, with Miami (Gardens) set to host the Super Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium in February for the first time in ten years, even more big names than usual are flocking to the 305 to celebrate the biggest sporting event of the year. Throw in a few excellent indie shows at smaller venues, and 2020 is shaping up to be another banner year for live music in Miami.

Photo by Warren Jackson

New Order

This legendary British synth-pop band must truly love Miami, because just one year after its last show at the Fillmore Miami Beach, New Order is returning to the venue for the first residency in its 40-year history. Billed as “Four at the Fillmore,” the four gigs set to take place in the third week of January are sure to be a sensory delight for devoted fans, and the beloved band will have ample opportunity to pack setlists with both hits and deep cuts. 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, January 14; Thursday, January 15; Friday, January 17; and Saturday, January 18; at the Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; fillmoremb.com. Single-show and four-day tickets are available from $78.50 to $250.00 via ticketmaster.com.

Megan Thee Stallion Photo by 2020 Photography / Courage Osadolor

EA Sports Bowl

The Super Bowl always brings massive shows to its host city, and this year will be no different when the big game returns to South Florida. The musical festivities will kick off three days before the game does on Thursday, January 30, when local legend DJ Khaled headlines a stacked bill featuring some of the hottest names in hip-hop at the American Airlines Arena. The Snapchat superstar is set to be joined by Meek Mill, DaBaby, and Megan Thee Stallion, though it’s safe to assume that he’ll bring along a few more famous friends along to serve as special guests. 8 p.m. Thursday, January 30, at American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; aaarena.com. Tickets cost $50.00 to $200.00 via ticketmaster.com.

EXPAND Axl Rose of Guns N' Roses is coming to the Magic City, where the grass is green and the girls are pretty. Photo by George Martinez

Guns N’ Roses

The biggest name in hair metal continues its reunion victory lap with what's sure to be a raucous show at the American Airlines Arena as part of the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Festival. With founding members Slash and Duff McKagan back in the fold for the first time in over 20 years, classic hard rock hits like "Welcome to the Jungle," "Sweet Child O' Mine," and "Mr. Brownstone" are sure to hit as hard as they did way back in the '80s. 8 p.m. Friday, January 31, at American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; aaarena.com. Tickets cost $125.00 to $250.00 via ticketmaster.com.

Lady Gaga's Super Bowl Halftime Show performance in 2017. Photo by Christopher Polk / Getty Images

Lady Gaga

The former Super Bowl Halftime Show star is returning to the big game, albeit in a much smaller fashion this time around. Three years removed from headlining the biggest musical event of the year, the biggest pop star in the world is swinging by Miami to headline the AT&T Super Saturday Night at Meridian. This show at a brand new venue is not to be missed. 8:30 p.m. Saturday, February 1, at Meridian, 950 MacArthur Causeway, Miami. Tickets cost $375 via ticketmaster.com.

Zac Brown Band Courtesy of Atlantic Records

Zac Brown Band

The musical boon that comes with hosting the Super Bowl will continue when one of the world's biggest country-rock bands makes its way down to South Florida to headline Radio.com's The Night Before concert. Zac Brown Band is used to feeling the love in South Florida — the group has regularly played double-headers at West Palm Beach's Coral Sky Amphitheater over the last few years — and this rare indoor show will give fans another opportunity to get their fix of the band's unique blend of rock, country, folk, and pop. 8:00 p.m. Saturday, February 1, at BB&T Center, 1 Panther Parkway., Sunrise; thebbtcenter.com. Tickets cost $34.75 to $405.00 via ticketmaster.com.

Photo by Olivia Bee

Whitney

Whitney has been one of the bigger American indie rock bands to break out in the last few years; the Chicago duo is riding the success of last year's excellent Forever Turned Around straight to The Ground for its first-ever Miami show. The band's 70's-inspired soft rock sound will be balanced out by an opening set from the Japanese dance-punks in Chai, who have been gaining traction in the U.S. following the release of their LP Punk in 2019. With Chai. 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, February 5, at The Ground, 34 NE 11 Street, Miami; thegroundmiami.com. Tickets cost $20.00 via thegroundmiami.com.

Rex Orange County Photo by Alex Waespi

Rex Orange County

Rex Orange County's bedroom indie-pop didn't seem bound for success at first, but the 21-year-old English artist's has ascended through the ranks to become a viral sensation over the last four years. His upcoming sold-out (!) show at the Fillmore is in support of this year's uninspired Pony, but fans will certainly still be clamoring for older material like "Sunflower," "Loving is Easy," and "Best Friend." 8:00 p.m. Saturday, February 15, at the Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; fillmoremb.com. Tickets available from $120 via ticketmaster.com.

Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival returns in February. Photo by Alex Markow

Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival

South Florida’s answer to Bonnaroo is returning for a 2020 edition after taking a year off, and brings with it lots of questions about the viability of the young but beloved camping festival. Following the gathering's change of ownership, fans can only hope that the festival's 2020 iteration will be able to recapture the magic of years past. This year's lineup boasts Rüfüs Du Sol, Bassnectar (yes, again), Vampire Weekend, and Mumford & Sons among many more. Thursday, March 5, through Sunday, March 8, at Sunshine Grove, 12517 NE 91st Ave., Okeechobee; okeechobeefest.com. Tickets cost $279 to $599.99 via okeechobeefest.com.

Billie Eilish Photo by Kenneth Cappello

Billie Eilish

It’s no secret that Billy Eilish owned 2019, and the 18-year-old pop phenomenon is showing no signs of slowing down as she sprints into the new decade with a massive arena tour. The trek in support of When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? begins at the American Airlines Arena on March 9th, and will mark the alternative pop superstar’s first-ever show in Miami. 7:30 p.m. Monday, March 9, at American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; aaarena.com. Tickets available from $250 via ticketmaster.com.

The Ultra Main Stage at the 2019 edition of Ultra Music Festival on Virginia Key. Photo by Daniella Mía

Ultra Music Festival

After 2019's fiasco on Virginia Key, Ultra Music Festival is coming home to Bayfront Park in 2020. The seminal electronic music festival is Miami's premier music event annually, and fans will be hoping for a rebound year after the logistical issues that plagued the event's 20th-anniversary iteration. Headliners for the staple Miami festival include Flume, Gessafelstein, Major Lazer, and Zedd. Friday, March 20, through Sunday, March 22, at Bayfront Park, 301 Biscayne Blvd. Miami; ultramusicfestival.com. Tickets cost $399.95 to $1499.95 via ultramusicfestival.com.