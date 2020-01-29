The Eight Most Expensive Super Bowl LIV Parties in Miami

There's no doubt Miami meets the requisite amount of glitz needed to host a gathering as large, popular, and all-consuming as the Super Bowl. And sure enough, the NFL's annual championship game this weekend is being accompanied by a series of parties so decadent and so depraved that even seasoned veterans of Miami's vice might have to take pause. If you're trying to ball out as though the Dolphins were the ones at the big game's kick-off, New Times has rounded up the most expensive parties and opulent packages you can find in the Magic City this weekend.

The Chainsmokers Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg

The Chainsmokers at the Maxim Havana Nights

Price: $15,000 for a 13-person private yacht with VIP access

Along with the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs, the Chainsmokers have a busy week ahead of them. The EDM group is headlining Maxim's Super Bowl party in addition to staging a free performance at the Fillmore Miami Beach with the help of Sirius XM's and Pandora. The event includes incredible skyline views from a waterfront venue that will have its own private marina for guests who decide to arrive in style via yacht or boat shuttle. Performances from Russ, Megan Thee Stallion, Rick Ross, Lost Kings, Mya, and others will also be taking place. The VIP ticket includes expedited entry, an open bar boasting the Chainsmokers’ branded JAJA Tequila, and access to reserved areas. With Russ, Megan Thee Stallion, Rick Ross, Lost Kings, and others. 10 p.m. Saturday, February 1, at Historic Virginia Key Beach Park, 4200 Rickenbacker Cswy., Miami; maximsb2020.com. Tickets start at $750.

2020 Ditka & Jaws Cigars with the Stars

Price: $500 for a single ticket with sponsorship plans for up to $10,000

Former Chicago Bears Coach Mike Ditka received a pacemaker following a heart attack in 2018, but that doesn't seem to be stopping him from hosting a cigar party. For $500, join the Hall of Famer as well as Ron “Jaws” Jaworski and other NFL Hall of Famers to a night of premium cigars and single-malt scotch. The party will take place at the Paramount Miami Worldcenter and the proceeds are set to go to the Gridiron Greats Assistance Fund, a non-profit organization that provides financial and pro bono medical assistance to NFL retired players and Jaws Youth Playbook (JYP). 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday, January 30, at Paramount Miami Worldcenter, 851 NE First Ave., Miami; ditkajawscigars.com. Tickets cost $500 to $10,000 via eventbrite.com.

EXPAND Marshmello Photo by Daniella Mía

Sports Illustrated the Party at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach with Marshmello and the Black Eyed Peas

Price: $10,000 for a La Cote lawn table

Even though Sports Illustrated recently laid off almost half of its editorial staff in October 2019, the publication can't be all that strapped for cash if it's throwing a party at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach. The gathering at the extravagant Miami Beach Hotel will feature performances from Marshmello and the Black Eyed Peas, and if you're really looking to live it up, the Cote Lawn Table offers a reserved area with bottle service, a premium open bar, and admission for six VIP guests. With Marshmello, Black Eyed Peas, and Da Baby. 9:30 p.m. Saturday, February 1, at Fontainebleau Miami Beach, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-535-3283. Tickets cost $1,500 to $100,000 via sportsillustratedtheparty.com.

Michael Bay’s Big Game Big Give 2020

Price: $3,000

You are either invited to the gala or you can purchase a BGBG ticket. This star-studded party held at Star Island is once again, this year’s most exclusive party to mingle and cheer for your favorite team. After all, ESPN Magazine has coined it the number one Super Bowl Party. Hosted by filmmaker Michael Bay, the cocktail party will feature entertainment performances, a live auction, and appearances by A-listers. The philanthropic event will also honor Pro Hall of Famer and Cleveland Browns football legend Jim Brown presented by Super Bowl XXXV MVP Ray Lewis. 6:30 to 10 p.m. Saturday, February 1 at Star Island, Miami Beach; 646-998-4934; givingback.org/bgbg2020. Tickets cost $3,000 to $45,000 via e.givesmart.com.

EXPAND Post Malone Photo by FujifilmGirl

Bootsy on the Water Miami Takeover 2020

Price: $150,000 for the Super VIP onstage yacht suite package

Have $150,000, love Post Malone and don't have any Super Bowl plans just yet? Consider forking that money over to Bootsy Bellows' Super Bowl Party, which will take you and 80 other VIPs for an eight-hour joyride on a private yacht. This ridiculously expensive ticket includes bottle service with unlimited sponsor bottles, security, waitress service, and access to a private VIP bathroom line. In a surprise twist, you'll still have to wait in line to use the bathroom despite pissing $150,000 away like it was nothing. However, you will get to hear Post Malone and his inimitable croon, and who can put a price on that? With Post Malone, Irie, Zack Bia, Fred Matters, and Devin Lucien. 10 p.m. Friday, January 31, at Historic Virginia Key Beach Park; 4020 Virginia Beach Dr., Miami; 877-629-4602. Tickets and packages cost $500 to $150,000 via bootsysb.com.

Gronk-tastic! Photo courtesy of Medium Rare

Gronk Beach

Price: $1,000,000 for the Big Game Royalty Experience

Patriots tight end and three-time Super Bowl champ Rob “Gronk” Gronkowski may not be playing in the big game this year, but he just might celebrate like he is. Gronkowski is transforming the North Beach Bandshell this weekend and inviting A-list celebrities and performers to join him on the sand. This year, you can catch Rick Ross, Diplo, and Kaskade while playing beach games, sipping cocktails, and enjoying sweet delicacies from Salty Donut and more. But if you really want to ball out, there's always the Big Game Royalty Experience. Besides including ten tickets to the big game itself and private security — you know, because you're the sort of person who'd spend $1,000,000 on a Super Bowl weekend party package and probably had to do sketchy, unethical things to earn said money — this package also includes a round trip private jet trip for ten people, an XS Nightclub Skybox at Shaq's Fun House with unlimited drinks, a beach club cabana at Gronk Beach, stage time with Gronk himself, a private Miami mansion rental weekend, and a chance to ride around in Rolls Royce Phantoms. Are you out of breath yet, or are you ready for more? The Big Game Royalty Experience will even let you ride on Shaq's shoulders during his funhouse. And who says capitalism doesn't breed innovation? With Diplo, Kaskade, Rick Ross, Flo Rida, Carnage, and 3Lau. 1 p.m. Saturday, February 1, at the North Beach Bandshell, 7275 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; gronkbeach.com. Tickets range from $249 to $1,000,000 via tixr.com.

Diplo has been in the Halloween spirit since the summer. Courtesy of Life in Color

Shaq’s Fun House

Price: $1,099.99 all-inclusive VIP ticket

From 9 p.m. to 3 a.m. on Friday, January 31, Shaquille O’Neal's recurring carnival event is offering VIP access that includes a six-hour open bar, VIP-only restrooms to avoid the long lines, and naturally, a VIP-only lounge. You'll also be able to catch Diplo as well as Mr. 305 himself, Pitbull. Keeping with the ostentatious spirit of Super Bowl weekend, Diddy, Tiësto, Carnage, and DaBaby will all be performing as well. But the real deal is the food you can snack on: delicacies from Pubbelly Sushi, STK Steakhouse, and Coyo Taco, as well as desserts from Krispy Kreme and Knaus Berry, will all be offered to guests. With Pitbull, Diddy, Tiësto, Diplo, DaBaby, and others. 9 p.m. Friday, January 31, at Mana Wynwood, 318 NW 23rd St., Miami; 305-573-0371; shaqsfunhouse.com. Tickets range from $249.99 to $1,000,000 via tixr.com.

Guy Fieri at Chicken Guy. Chicken Guy

Bullseye Event Group’s 2020 Players Tailgate

Price: $10,200 VIP cabana for six people

You won’t need a Super Bowl ticket for this event at the Hard Rock. Hosted by Chef Fieri, eight top chefs will be in attendance to whip up and serve incredible meals for guests. The tailgate is being catered by recognized chef Aaron May, and offerings will include teriyaki and mango habanero wings by chef Danny Vargas, a seafood bar featuring stone crab, caviar and lobster by chef Ken Orringer, and much, much more. Miami's own DJ Irie will also be around to provide a mix to the proceedings, and there'll be guest appearances from several NFL players including the Cleveland Browns’ Odell Beckham Jr. No, this isn't like any tailgate you've been to before. 2 p.m. Sunday, February 2, at Hard Rock Stadium, 347 Don Shula Dr., Miami Gardens; 317-800-5820, bullseyeeventgroup.com. Tickets cost $875 to $20,000 via bullseyeeventgroup.com.