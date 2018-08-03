The Love Below, Weekly Tuesday Dance Party, Celebrates Its Three-Year Anniversary

Tuesday nights in Miami belong to the Love Below.
The weekly party that began as the idea of seven resident DJs and producers has become a staple in the dance and club world. The collective consists of
The event started out at the Electric Pickle in July 2015 and has since secured its reputation as a fun, dynamic and inclusive party that's guaranteed to make you pull out your iPhone and Shazam song after song.
"I think part of the success has to do with the music and the vibe it provides,"
As for the turnout, Telescope Thieves — whose real name is Mario de
The event moved from the Pickle to Las Rosas a few months back.
Telescope Thieves adds there was some tension brewing below the surface. "Sonically [Electric Pickle is] one of the best clubs in Miami. That being said, their business acumen lacked. There was a bar that was never fully stocked and a nonexistent POS system," he said. "They’ve decided to accuse us of the theft of their CDJs. Hey, Electric Pickle, we’re not thieves, and also we’re turntable DJs, you dicks."
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Despite the bitter end with the Pickle, the guys remain unfazed. The switch to Las Rosas has proven successful for them, and they're excited about the future.
The collective agrees that their new home has been worth the wait and had been planning a move, but was waiting for the right venue. For their three-year anniversary, they're inviting everyone in the city to their love party below the red neon rose. They'll have merch giveaways and special treats. The theme is a three-year-old party with balloons, candies, and kazoos for those who show up early.
Telescope Thieves says the night will stay true to its mission. "People can expect smiles and warm energy throughout the crowd, and they can expect to see people dance like no ones looking and hopefully they’ll feel free enough to join in."
The Love Below Three-Year Anniversary. 10 p.m. Tuesday, August 7, at Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami; 786-780-2700; lasrosasbar.com. Admission is free.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!