Miami Private School Kids Perplexed by Kid Laroi's Columbus High School T-Shirt

The Kid Laroi's TikTok should come with a trigger warning for anyone who's dated a guy from Columbus High.
June 27, 2024
No, the Kid Laroi did not graduate from Columbus High.
No, the Kid Laroi did not graduate from Columbus High.
On Wednesday, Australian singer and rapper the Kid Laroi posted a TikTok of himself and Miami mega-influencer Alix Earle dancing and lip-synching to his new song, "Girls," which is set to be released Friday. Nothing really out of the ordinary, right?

If you are part of Miami's private school community, you likely noticed that the vintage-looking, inside-out T-shirt the Kid Laroi is wearing bears the telltale stylized C logo of Christopher Columbus High School, an all-boys Catholic prep school in Westchester.

"Why the fuck is Kid Laroi wearing a fucking Columbus Explorers shirt in that TikTok with Alix Earle?" wondered TikTok user ashleyy.vegaa in a separate video. "All the private school girls are like, 'Huh? Why? Why?' or you're either loving it or you're hating it — depends on your experience with a Columbus guy. But that is like the most randomest shit I've ever seen."

If you were educated by the Miami-Dade County public school system (like me), this Easter egg feels insignificant at best and annoying at worst. But to those who belong to the insular world of Miami-Dade's private educational institutions — schools like Our Lady of Lourdes, Gulliver Prep, Ransom Everglades, Miami Country Day, Carrollton, Belen Jesuit, and Columbus ("Home of the Explorers") — the video is bound to stir up some feelings.

Like: How did the Kid Laroi end up in a Columbus T-shirt?

We might never know the answer, but here are some theories. First, the 20-year-old was recently in Miami to perform at the Fillmore. He might have filmed this video with Earle around that time. He might have borrowed that T-shirt from somebody. Or perhaps his stylist went sourcing in Miami thrift stores for threads for the singer to wear and stumbled upon the Columbus tee.

Check out the video below. (Trigger warning: Miami women may experience some bad memories.)
@thekidlaroi “GIRLS” THIS FRIDAY! 💃 @Alix Earle ♬ The Kid LAROI _ Girls - LAROI-REPLAYING
Jose D. Duran is associate editor of Miami New Times where he primarily oversees the arts and culture and music beats. Jose joined the New Times staff in June 2008 but has been covering Miami culture since 2005. His work has also appeared in publications likeVice, Billboard, and Spin. He’s earned numerous accolades including placing first for Weekly Newspaper Contest: Business Reporting from the Florida Press Association in 2020; placing third for the Writing: Light Feature from the Florida Press Club in 2019; and placing third in Weekly Newspaper Contest: Best Obituary from the Florida Press Association in 2015. Jose holds a bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Florida.
