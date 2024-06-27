Miami Private School Kids Perplexed by Kid Laroi's Columbus High School T-Shirt

If you are part of Miami's private school community, you likely noticed that the vintage-looking, inside-out T-shirt the Kid Laroi is wearing bears the telltale stylized C logo of Christopher Columbus High School, an all-boys Catholic prep school in Westchester.
"Why the fuck is Kid Laroi wearing a fucking Columbus Explorers shirt in that TikTok with Alix Earle?" wondered TikTok user ashleyy.vegaa in a separate video. "All the private school girls are like, 'Huh? Why? Why?' or you're either loving it or you're hating it — depends on your experience with a Columbus guy. But that is like the most randomest shit I've ever seen."
If you were educated by the Miami-Dade County public school system (like me), this Easter egg feels insignificant at best and annoying at worst. But to those who belong to the insular world of Miami-Dade's private educational institutions — schools like Our Lady of Lourdes, Gulliver Prep, Ransom Everglades, Miami Country Day, Carrollton, Belen Jesuit, and Columbus ("Home of the Explorers") — the video is bound to stir up some feelings.
Like: How did the Kid Laroi end up in a Columbus T-shirt?
We might never know the answer, but here are some theories. First, the 20-year-old was recently in Miami to perform at the Fillmore. He might have filmed this video with Earle around that time. He might have borrowed that T-shirt from somebody. Or perhaps his stylist went sourcing in Miami thrift stores for threads for the singer to wear and stumbled upon the Columbus tee.
Check out the video below. (Trigger warning: Miami women may experience some bad memories.)
@thekidlaroi “GIRLS” THIS FRIDAY! 💃 @Alix Earle ♬ The Kid LAROI _ Girls - LAROI-REPLAYING