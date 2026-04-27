Engines will roar at the Miami International Autodrome for the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix, but anyone who’s been through a few Race Weeks knows the real action often stems well beyond the checkered flag. Miami Race Week 2026 is shaping up as one of the most stacked yet, with global DJs, hip-hop heavyweights, luxe takeovers, and fan activations stretching from South Beach to the Design District and all sunny spots in between.

This year’s lineup leans heavily into immersive, multi-day experiences. Think full-property takeovers, brand collaborations, and fan festivals that mesh race culture and nightlife. Chasing sunrise sets, poolside debauchery or a free fan fest with simulators and live screenings? There’s a party for that.

Below, in alphabetical order, are the 11 best Miami Race Week 2026 parties and happenings worth revving your engine for.

Adriatique, Seth Troxler, and Chloé Caillet at Casa Neos x Shellona St. Tropez + Clase Azul Takeover

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On the Miami River, Casa Neos emerges as a serious contender for best all-around Race Week destination. The multi-level venue goes all-in with a four-day takeover spanning its Beach Club, Lounge and members-only rooftop. The headline moment lands Friday, May 1, when Shellona St. Tropez makes its U.S. return with Adriatique leading a sunset set. Across the weekend, names like Seth Troxler and Chloé Caillet keep the tempo high, while Clase Azul anchors the experience with a full-property tequila partnership. Thursday, April 30 through Sunday, May 3; 40 SW North River Dr., Miami; casa-neos.com. Reservations and table bookings recommended.

Cadillac Formula 1 Team Miami Headquarters at Jungle Plaza

Cadillac’s arrival into Formula 1 gets a full-on hometown debut with a two-day takeover in the Design District. It’ll be a fan-forward activation that blends car culture, racing simulators, merch drops and live DJ programming. The biggest draw comes Saturday night when legendary driver Sergio “Checo” Perez is slated to appear, turning the plaza into a de facto paddock for fans without credentials. Count on local food vendors and large-screen race viewing, too. Saturday, May 2 and Sunday, May 3; Jungle Plaza, 3801 NE First Ave., Miami; cadillacf1team.com. Free with RSVP and entry is first come, first served.

Cedric Gervais and Grossomoddo at Sexy Fish Miami

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Brickell’s Sexy Fish leans into its theatrical, high-design setting for a three-night Race Week run. French DJ Cedric Gervais headlines Saturday, with Grossomoddo kicking things off Friday. The party unfolds within the restaurant’s opulent dining room and lounge, making it a hybrid of dinner and dance floor. Friday, May 1 and Saturday, May 2; 1001 S Miami Ave., Miami; sexyfishmiami.com. Reservations required.

Fan Fest at Lummus Park

For the first time, Formula 1 brings an official Fan Fest to Miami Beach, and it’s a major addition to the week’s programming. Lummus Park transforms into a five-day hub with live race screenings, driver appearances, simulators and brand activations from Aston Martin to Red Bull. There’s also a champagne garden, food vendors and nightly DJs, making it a casual but lively alternative to the club circuit. Wednesday, April 29 through Sunday, May 3; Lummus Park, Ocean Drive and 8th Street, Miami Beach; f1miamigp.com. Free admission with registration.

Guns N’ Roses kick things off at the Hard Rock Live on Thursday, April 30. Photo by George Martinez

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Guns N’ Roses, Nelly, Marshmello, and DJ Diesel at Hard Rock Live and The Guitar Hotel

Seminole Hard Rock leans into its role as an entertainment anchor with a packed slate across its venues. Guns N’ Roses kick things off on April 30, followed by Kane Brown and Nelly (with Marshmello) on May 1. The Guitar Hotel pool hosts a high-profile party May 2 featuring Loud Luxury and DJ Diesel – ahem, better known as Shaquille O’Neal – with open bar included. Thursday, April 30 through Saturday, May 2; 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood; casino.hardrock.com. Ticket prices vary.

Guy Gerber, Kaz James and Mason Collective at MILA Lounge

Perched on Lincoln Road, MILA Lounge continues to refine its late-night identity, and Race Week is where it shines. The venue strings together four nights of curated DJ programming with Guy Gerber, Kaz James, Mason Collective and Kimonos. The setting – part Mediterranean escape, part Tokyo-inspired lounge – transitions seamlessly from dinner into a proper party, with lively nooks aplenty. It’s a more polished alternative to the total chaos elsewhere, without sacrificing the music of course. Thursday, April 30 through Sunday, May 3; 800 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach; milarestaurant.com. Reservations encouraged.

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John Summit will perform at LIV on Saturday, May 2. Photo by Angel Rivera

John Summit, Adriatique, 50 Cent, and James Hype at LIV Miami Beach

The Fontainebleau’s nightclub once again assembles a lineup that blends electronic heavy-hitters with hip-hop star power. James Hype kicks things off Thursday, followed by Adriatique on Friday, John Summit on Saturday, and 50 Cent closing Sunday. It’s a tight, high-demand schedule in one of Miami’s most recognizable nightlife spaces. Thursday, April 30 through Sunday, May 3; 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; livnightclub.com. Ticket prices vary.

Marshmello, Alesso, Afrojack, and Kane Brown at DAER Dayclub & Nightclub

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Hard Rock’s DAER complex continues to operate like a Race Week staple, offering both daytime and late-night options under one umbrella. This year’s programming hits a wide spectrum: Marshmello and Kane Brown tag-team May 1, while Alesso headlines the dayclub May 2 before Afrojack takes over the nightclub that night. Sunday closes with YDG and Medvza. The scale, production and reliable crowd make DAER one of the easier bets for a high-impact party. Friday, May 1 through Sunday, 3; 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood; hardrocknightlife.com. Tickets start at $50.

Racing Fan Fest at Wynwood Marketplace

Wynwood Marketplace will become a playground yet again for race fans with SWARM’s Racing Fan Fest, billed as one of the largest off-track experiences of the week. Expect simulators, VR installations, live DJs, sponsor pop-ups and multiple screens streaming the race. There’s also a family-friendly component with a “Little Racers” kids program. A free drink for early RSVPs doesn’t hurt, either. Thursday, April 30 through Sunday May 3; 2250 NW Second Ave., Miami; racingfanfest.com. Free with RSVP with add-ons available.

Snoop Dogg, Alesso, Afrojack, and Swae Lee at E11EVEN Miami

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E11EVEN doesn’t solely dabble in race week, y’all. The 24/7 ultraclub stacks nearly a full week of programming, starting Monday, April 27, and rolling straight through race weekend. Highlights include Swae Lee midweek, Alesso on Friday, Snoop Dogg on Saturday and Afrojack closing things out Sunday. The format remains the same: high-octane performances, aerialists and a crowd that never, ever checks the clock. Monday, April 27 through Sunday, May 3; 29 NE 11th St., Miami; 11miami.com. Tickets from $20.

Zedd, Rampa, and Martin Garrix at Factory Town

For those who prefer open-air jammin’ and marathon sets, Factory Town delivers. The Hialeah venue has carved out a reputation for sprawling, multi-stage experiences, and Race Week brings a top-tier trio: Zedd on Friday, Keinemusik’s Rampa on Saturday and Martin Garrix closing Sunday. Expect massive production, long lines and a crowd that’s in it for the music. Friday, May 1 through Sunday, May 3; 4800 NW 37th Ave., Miami; factorytown.com. Tickets vary by night and multi-day passes are available.