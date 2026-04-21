Karol G Will Bring Her World Tour to Hard Rock Stadium This Fall

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Bichotas, stand up!

Fresh off making history as the first Latina artist to headline Coachella over the past two weekends, Karol G is keeping the momentum going. After teasing that a world tour was on the way during her set on Sunday, the Colombian superstar has now made it official, unveiling her upcoming “Viajando Por El Mundo Tropitour” in a playful Instagram post that shows the “Tropicoqueta” packing a van full of tour props.

The announcement marks yet another milestone in a career that continues to break barriers. Karol’s Coachella performances were widely celebrated as a powerful showcase of Latin culture and unity, cementing not just a defining moment for her career but also another major step forward in the global expansion of Latin music. At a time when some questioned whether she had lost momentum following her last album’s lukewarm reception, Karol has forcefully reclaimed center stage, reminding audiences exactly why she remains one of Latin music’s biggest and most electrifying stars.

Her headlining set proved just that. Backed by a hit-filled setlist featuring songs like “Provenza,” “Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido,” and “TQG,” plus guest appearances from Peso Pluma, Wisin, Becky G, J Balvin, Ryan Castro, and Mariah Angeliq, Karol delivered a culture-defining performance that spread like wildfire on social media and silenced any doubters in the process.

The tour announcement also arrives on the heels of another massive achievement. Her 2025 album Tropicoqueta became her fourth consecutive No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Latin Albums chart and scored the biggest U.S. streaming week ever for a Latin album by a woman, further expanding her reach and creative universe. That success follows her historic Mañana Será Bonito World Tour, which sold more than 2.3 million tickets across 62 shows and grossed over $300 million, closing with four sold-out nights at Madrid’s Estadio Santiago Bernabéu.

With more than 117 billion career streams, over 310 RIAA Platinum certifications in the U.S., and a Grammy win for Best Música Urbana Album, Karol has more than earned her place as one of the most decorated and streamed female artists in the world. Her groundbreaking Mañana Sera Bonito also made history as the first Spanish-language album by a woman to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, further solidifying her global impact.

Now, Karol is set to bring that star power back to Miami. Viajando Por El Mundo Tropitour will hit Hard Rock Stadium on October 2, where she previously made history with her Mañana Será Bonito Tour in 2023 as the first Latina to headline the venue. With this new run, she is also set to become the first Latina artist to headline stadiums across Europe as part of a global tour, another groundbreaking feat in a career full of them.

If her recent live performances are any indication, Viajando Por El Mundo Tropitour is shaping up to be Karol’s most ambitious and immersive live experience yet.

Karol G. 7 p.m. at Hard Rock Stadium, 347 Don Shula Dr., Miami Gardens; 305-943-8000; hardrockstadium.com. Tickets go on sale Monday, April 27 at 10 a.m. via ticketmaster.com.