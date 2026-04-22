III Points Festival Reveals 2026 Phase One Lineup

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A day after sharing the official poster for 2026 and announcing a partnership with Dale Zine, III Points dropped its Phase One lineup featuring Adam Port, Horsegiirl, Tokischa, Underworld, and a jewel for trip-hop lovers: Tricky.

The festival, which is turning 13 this year, will return to Mana Wynwood on October 16 and 17. As announced last week, this edition will feature more than 10 stages, an expanded footprint, an upgraded VIP experience, and improvements to the Isotropic stage — an area that drew backlash last year.

Yesterday, III Points unveiled the official 2026 poster via Instagram, highlighting their collaboration with an independent bookstore and creative hub in the Design District. “For over 15 years, Dále Zine has existed as a creative haven for the city, and in many ways, we’ve grown alongside each other as ever-evolving entities. Dále Zine exists as a creative force in our community that shows up as a bookstore, a publisher, a gallery, a radio show, and a printshop, just to name a few hats. We share the same idealistic dream of Miami and what it can be for our creative communities,” the post read.

Although we tried playing a guessing game about who would be on the lineup when the festival dates were first announced, we didn’t quite land any of our top guesses. But hey, there’s still time, since more than 100 acts are still to be announced.

The full list of artists included in Phase One can be found below, including Yousuke Yukimatsu, who recently delivered a widely praised set at Ultra.

Adam Port

Beltran B2B Ben Sterling

Four Tet

Horsegiirl

Kelela

KI/KI

Lil’ Kim

Parcels

Pawsa

Rusowsky

Tokischa

Tricky

Underworld

¥ØU$UK€ ¥UK1MAT$U (Yousuke Yukimatsu)

999999999

And while we wait to hear what future phases of the lineup will bring, we’ll leave you with last year’s aftermovie, which featured highlights from Sean Paul, Villano Antillano, Darkside, and many others.

Oh, and don’t forget to start practicing your perreo before Dominican troublemaker Tokischa takes the stage. We know our culture editor has already been putting in the work by participating in a workout class the “Candy” singer hosted in Miami back in February.

III Points. Friday, October 16, and Saturday, October 17, at Mana Wynwood, 2217 NW Fifth Ave., Miami; iiipoints.com. Tickets cost $179 to $375 via iiipoints.frontgatetickets.com.