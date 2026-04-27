Everything You Need to Know About the F1 Miami Grand Prix 2026

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The Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix has entered its fifth year as one of South Florida’s favorite new traditions.
Competing drivers hope to add their names to the short but already illustrious list of Grand Prix winners that includes Dutchman Max Verstappen (2022, 2023) and Briton Lando Norris (2024). The first race was held in Miami in 2022 after the Miami International Autodrome was completed at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens. It was actually Florida’s second-ever F1 track: The Sebring International Raceway famously held the first U.S. F1 Grand Prix in 1959.
The Miami version appears to be sticking around for good. Last year, Formula 1 extended its contract through 2041.
As is the case with all major events that come to Miami, Miami Race Week has become about more than just the Miami Grand Prix, with offshoots, unofficial parties, and activations happening throughout the city all week. Whether you managed to score one of those highly coveted race tickets or just want to party at satellite happenings, here’s what you need to know about the main event.
Schedule: When Is the Miami F1 Race?
The Miami Grand Prix takes place on Sunday, May 3, at 4 p.m. at Hard Rock Stadium (347 Don Shula Dr., Miami Gardens), on a temporary circuit built around the venue, the Miami International Autodrome.
Miami F1 Track Map
The Miami Grand Prix’s asphalt track is 3.363 miles (5.412 km) long. It can accommodate 100,000 spectators, with grandstands placed at five points throughout the course. It is the fourth round of the 2026 F1 season.
Miami F1 Race Schedule and Start Times
The complete weekend schedule comprises three full days of action at the stadium, including practice and qualifying rounds starting at noon on Friday, May 1.
Parking gates open at 11 a.m. Friday and 9:30 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
Miami F1 Bag Policy
The bag policy at Hard Rock Stadium tends to vary from event to event. Guidelines for the Miami Grand Prix fall on the stricter side, with the organization stating, “guests are encouraged not to bring any type of bags.”
If you must bring some personal items, make sure they’re stuffed inside clear plastic bags that do not exceed 12″ x 6″ x 12″ or small bags or fanny packs that do not exceed 4.5″ x 6.5″. Diaper bags are permitted, as are empty plastic or silicone drinking containers up to 32 oz. Empty hydration packs without pockets are also allowed. All are subject to search.
Guests who bring permitted items have the option of returning them to their cars or checking them at Guest Experience Bag Check Locations near gates 3, 5, 8, and 14. However, note that you’ll have 60 minutes to retrieve the items after the gates close. Miami Grand Prix and Miami International Autodrome state they are not responsible for items not retrieved within that time frame.
Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix. Friday, May 1, through Sunday, May 3, at Hard Rock Stadium, 347 Don Shula Dr., Miami Gardens; f1miamigp.com.