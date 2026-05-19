Miami’s Best Memorial Day Weekend Concerts and Parties

Memorial Day is ostensibly meant to honor fallen soldiers. At some point, though, it became a reason to celebrate that summer is almost here. In the 305, we’ll party for either of those reasons or a thousand others. Below is a list of where in Miami you can get down for the sweatiest, wettest three-day weekend anyone could ever ask for.

Reggae Fest featuring Alkaline at Kaseya Center Hailing from Kingston, Jamaica, the dancehall and reggae star Alkaline will headline Reggae Fest on Friday night to kick off the most irie of three-day weekends. 8 p.m. Friday, May 22 at Kaseya Center, 601 Biscayne Boulevard , Miami; kaseyacenter.com. Tickets cost $71.50 to $371 via ticketmaster.com.

Kris R. at Midline Miami Playing in Miami for his first time ever, from Medellin, Columbia, Kris R. will be performing his album El Trap de Kolumbia in its entirety right here in Wynwood. 7 p.m. Friday, May 22 at Midline Miami, 2221 NW Miami Ct., Miami; midlinemiami.com. Tickets cost $51.27 to $119.98 via eventbrite.com.

Good Neighbours at ZeyZey The British duo makes the long transatlantic flight to serenade Miami with hits like “Home”, “Keep It Up,” “Ripple,” “Starry Eyed,” and “Suburbs”. As an added bonus, early birds who get to ZeyZey before 9 pm can watch them play for free. 8 p.m. Friday, May 22 at ZeyZey, 353 NE 61st Street, Miami; zeyzeymiami.com. Tickets are free before 9 to $30 after 9 via shotgun.live.

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Carl Cox, Viot & Maher Daniel at Club Space The Friday night party at Club Space is already sold out, but Saturday night features an house and techno legend in headliner Carl Cox. Sunday night also still has available tickets for a bill featuring Charlotte de Witte and Enrico Sangiuliano. 11 p.m. Saturday, May 23 at Club Space, 34 NE 11 St, Miami; clubspace.com. Tickets cost $40 to $120 via dice.fm.

Miamibloco Saideira Social at Miami Beach Bandshell For the sixth annual edition of the Miamibloco Saideira Social, Bateria Saideira, the largest samba percussion orchestra in the U.S., brings the energy of a Brazilian street party to Miami Beach. This year special guests Electric Kif bring even more Miami flair to the festivities. 7 p.m. Saturday, May 23, at Miami Beach Bandshell, 7275 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; miamibeachbandshell.com. Tickets are $37 to $125 via zeffy.com.

Santigold at ZeyZey The Philadelphia-born and bred art rocker makes her way back to Miami to sing all the electro hits that you won’t be able to stop dancing to, from “L.E.S. Artistes” to “Disparate Youth”. If you are interested in getting the full scoop about her upcoming performance you can check out her conversation with New Times writer Carlos Omar Gardinet 8 p.m. Saturday, May 23 at ZeyZey, 353 NE 61st Street, Miami; zeyzeymiami.com. Tickets are $73 to $115 via shotgun.live.

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HYUNDAI Air & Sea Show Rooftop Cookout & Watch Party at The Upside You could argue how appropriate it is to fetishize war toys while our country is at war, but you probably wouldn’t be too much fun at a party then, would you? If however, you want a nice view of warplanes flying overhead, this is the place to be which features live DJ sets on both days. Your ticket also includes a complimentary welcome drink. 12 p.m. Saturday, May 23 and Sunday, May 24 at The Upside, 915 Washington Avenue., Miami Beach; Tickets cost $13.47 via eventbrite.com.

Best of the Best Music Fest at Museum Park The 20th annual Best of the Best Music Fest features 10 hours of live music by Caribbean artists. This year’s roster includes sets by Sizzla, Beenie Man, Capleton, Tarrus Riley, 450, Voice, Vanessa Bling, Shaneil Muir, Tifa, Skeng, Kraff, Raja Wild and Kkrytical. 2 p.m. Sunday, May 24 at Museum Park, 1075 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; Tickets cost $92 to $652 via bestofthebestconcert.com.

STAMPED: AYA x Friends at Arlo Wynwood On the third floor of Arlo Wynwood at Higher Ground is the recurring party series, Stamped, that spotlights Amapiano and Afrobeats music. DJ AYA will play a curated set that celebrates contemporary African music and diaspora sounds. 5 p.m. Sunday, May 24 at Arlo Wynwood, 2217 NW Miami Ct., Miami; Admission is free before 7 p.m. and $22.80 after via eventbrite.com.