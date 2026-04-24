How To Score Cheap Miami Concert Tickets This Summer

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For those of you who love attending concerts, but are on a budget, Live Nation has a special deal for you with their Summer of Live promotion. From Wednesday, April 29, through Tuesday, May 4, they are selling tickets to over 4,000 shows nationwide for $30 a pop. And for those of you unafraid to give up your email, you can sign up for early access and scour the offerings to buy your tickets right this instant.

Among the South Florida shows that are being offered at the discounted price include a bunch at the Fillmore Miami Beach, such as Ashnikko on May 6 and Ari Lennox on the very next night of May 7. Dance Gavin Dance tickets are available on June 3, and Lord Huron in the heart of summer on July 28. The Kaseya Center has a trifecta of shows, including Summer Walker on June 14, Juanes on September 4, and Young Miko on October 28. The other discounted Miami show is Empire of the Sun on September 16 at Bayfront Park.

They offer plenty of shows at Hard Rock Live, including the comedic stylings of Weird Al Yankovic on May 26, and a pair of Argentine acts: Cazzu on May 21 and Ratones Paranoicos on July 1. Later in the summer and into the autumn, you can enjoy the classic rock of Deep Purple and Kansas on August 9, relive the 90’s with the Goo Goo Dolls on August 25 and drink in some “Red Red Wine” with UB40 on November 15.

For those willing to make the drive up to West Palm Beach’s iThink Financial Amphitheatre there are twenty shows you can choose from including the country music of Jelly Roll and Hank Williams Jr., the early 2000’s pop of Hilary Duff and the Pussycat Dolls, the classic rock of Chicago, Styx, or Lynyrd Skynyrd, and most excitingly The Wu-Tang Clan’s supposed farewell tour on September 23.

If you have wanderlust and want to make a vacation out of discounted concert tickets, there are some fun offerings, including: Paul Simon at The Hollywood Bowl on June 7, New Kids on the Block at their multi-date residency in Las Vegas, or Guns n Roses at The Rose Bowl on September 5.

If you wan’t to dive into the “Summer of Live” you can purchase your tickets on the Live Nation website.