The 16 best World Cup parties in Miami

Colombian superstar Carlos Vives will headline the official One Game One Passion Kickoff Watch Party and Concert at Lummus Park.

After all that buildup, the world’s biggest sporting event is finally here. And, shocker, Miami is turning it all into one giant watch party.

With Hard Rock Stadium welcoming several FIFA World Cup 2026 games and fans arriving from virtually every corner of the globe, Magic City is leaning into its role as a major international soccer capital. Across the 305, breweries, rooftops, nightclubs, parks, waterfront venues, and cultural hubs are rolling out giant screens, live music, DJs, themed cocktails, family-friendly activations, and every ounce of razzle-dazzle possible.

Whether you’re looking to watch Brazil with thousands of fellow supporters, catch a match from a rooftop overlooking the skyline, or dance until sunrise after the final whistle, there’s a World Cup party for you. Oh, and we have another list of food-centric World Cup party options for you foodies, too.

Below, in alphabetical order, are the 16 best World Cup parties and watch experiences in Miami this summer.

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Bagatelle Miami River

The World Cup Final deserves a proper finale, and Bagatelle Miami River intends to deliver one. The waterfront restaurant will host an elevated championship watch party featuring a large outdoor screen, skyline views, cocktails, French Mediterranean fare, DJs, and a post-match celebration along the Miami River. Fans wanting to pair the final with lobster rolls, seafood towers, and a Riviera-inspired atmosphere, this is arguably the tournament’s most stylish finale. July 19. 311 NW S. River Drive, Miami; bagatelle.com. Reservations recommended; pricing varies.

Ball & Chain

If any Miami neighborhood understands soccer passion, it’s Little Havana. The legendary Ball & Chain is bringing World Cup fever to Calle Ocho with 10-by-60-foot LED screens, DJs, dancers, entertainment, and plenty of opportunities to celebrate every goal with one of the venue’s famous mojitos. Key match watch parties include USA vs. Paraguay on June 12, Brazil vs. Morocco on June 13, Colombia vs. Portugal on June 27, and both semifinal and final weekend broadcasts. June 12 through July 19. 1513 SW Eighth St., Miami; ballandchainmiami.com. Free admission.

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Batch Gastropub

Brickell’s Batch Gastropub is going all-in on tournament season through partnerships with Michelob Ultra and Hard Rock Bet. The festivities begin with a World Cup Kickoff Party on June 11 before a Brazil-themed watch party on June 13. Later in the month, Hard Rock Bet takes over during the USA versus Turkey matchup with giveaways, activations, sweepstakes prizes, and VIP experiences tied to the World Cup Final. Throughout the tournament, expect beer specials, giveaways, and a crowd that will likely teeter the line between soccer fan and happy-hour enthusiast. June 11 through July 19. 30 SW 12th St., Miami; batchgastropub.com. Free admission.

Bayshore Club and The Hangar at Regatta Harbour

Waterfront views and soccer make a pretty strong combo. Coconut Grove’s Bayshore Club and The Hangar are partnering with DoorDash Reservations for a series of ticketed watch parties featuring major tournament matchups. Fans can choose from general admission, VIP packages, or bottle-service experiences while watching matches directly on the big screen overlooking Biscayne Bay. Consider this a distinctly Miami backdrop compared to traditional sports bars. June 26 through 28. 3391 Pan American Dr., Miami; bayshoreclubmiami.com. General admission starts at $35; VIP and table packages available.

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Cervecería La Tropical

Wynwood’s beloved brewery may have one of South Florida’s most impressive World Cup viewing setups. La Tropical plans to show every match from June 11 through July 19 across massive indoor and outdoor LED walls, supplemented by televisions throughout the property. The brewery is also introducing rotating country-inspired menu specials tied to competing nations, from poutine representing Canada to nachos honoring Mexico. Add live DJs, VIP seating, and house-brewed beer, and it will be a vibe. June 11 through July 19. 42 NE 25th St., Miami; cervecerialatropical.com. $35 minimum food-and-beverage spend.

El Jardin Inn

One of the tournament’s most unique Miami experiences will be in Little Havana. ‘Copa El Jardín’ transforms El Jardín Inn into a neighborhood fan zone and cultural celebration complete with giant match screenings, live DJs, mural installations, artist activations, custom jersey workshops, cocktail programming, and community events. This will very much be a soccer watch party, art fair, and Calle Ocho block party all in one. June 6 through July 2. 1568 SW 7th Street, Miami; eljardininn.com. Admission varies by event.

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E11EVEN Miami

When the match ends, the party starts, y’all. Downtown’s 24-hour ultraclub is positioning itself as the tournament’s ultimate viewing headquarters with two massive 30-foot LED screens, surround sound, and watch parties around the clock. Then come the afterparties. Performers throughout the tournament include Quavo, DaBaby, and Rick Ross, ensuring the venue remains packed well after the final whistle. If you’re looking for the closest thing Miami has to an around-the-clock World Cup headquarters, this is probably it. June 11 through July 19. 29 NE 11th St., Miami; 11miami.com. Tickets vary by event.

Fogo de Chão Brazilian Soccer Pop-Up

As a Brazilian-born brand, Fogo de Chão is uniquely positioned to embrace tournament madness. The steakhouse chain is taking over Wynwood Marketplace with a free 12-day activation featuring daily watch parties, live music, DJs, wellness programming, virtual soccer experiences, food vendors, and a dedicated Brazil-versus-Scotland tailgate celebration. The immersive pop-up culminates on June 24 and should become a gathering point for Brazilian supporters visiting Miami. June 13-24. 2250 NW Second Ave., Miami; fogodechao.com/worldcaip. Free admission; VIP experiences from $40.

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LIV at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach is the quintessential megaclub experience. LIV photo

LIV Miami

Leave it to LIV to turn a soccer tournament into a nightclub series. Presented by DraftKings, the Fontainebleau hotspot’s “Road to the Final” programming combines watch parties with the venue’s trademark nightlife atmosphere. Major matches, VIP tables, bottle service, and afterparties stretching late into the night make LIV one of the tournament’s flashiest destinations. June 24 through July 19. 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; livnightclub.com/miami. Tickets vary.

Miami Beach Kickoff Concert

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The biggest beach party of the tournament may happen before the first local match is even played. Lummus Park hosts the official One Game One Passion Kickoff Watch Party and Concert featuring giant screens, opening ceremony broadcasts, DJ Cassidy, and Colombian superstar Carlos Vives. With thousands expected on the sand, it should feel like a mini fan festival all by itself. 2 p.m., June 11. Lummus Park, 1130 N. Ocean Drive, Miami Beach; fifafanevents.com. Free with registration.

Official Community Watch Parties

South Florida’s official FIFA viewing parties spread the tournament into local neighborhoods. Locations include Tropical Park, Amelia Earhart Park, NoMi Village, Little Haiti Soccer Park, Amerant Bank Arena, North Beach Bandshell Sand Bowl, and Palmetto Golf Course. Many are free, family-friendly, and ideal for fans who want the communal atmosphere of a major watch party without heading downtown. Various dates June 12 through July 19. Multiple locations; fifafanevents.com. Free.

Chromeo will perform at Rhythm of the Cup at the Bandshell. Photo by World Red Eye

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Rhythm of the Cup

The historic Miami Beach Bandshell becomes a World Cup cultural hub through this new concert and watch-party series produced by Dayglo Presents and GMP Live. Programming includes performances by Chromeo, Thievery Corporation, High Fade, and Poolside, alongside tournament watch parties and family-friendly events. The combo of live music and soccer gives the series a unique identity for sure. June 20 through July 17. 7275 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; gmplive.net. Ticket prices vary.

The Grove Cup

Coconut Grove’s waterfront Peacock Park hosts this free community watch-party series featuring giant screens, youth soccer activities, DJs, entertainment, food vendors, and family programming. The opening event centers around Brazil versus Morocco and offers one of the tournament’s most family-friendly environments in one of Miami’s most picturesque public spaces. 5-8 p.m., June 13, 2820 McFarlane Rd., Coconut Grove; coconutgrove.com. Free.

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Tidal Cove

World Cup watch parties meet water park fun at Tidal Cove. Guests can catch select matches poolside while enjoying themed food and drink specials, mini soccer games, Velcro kicking challenges, and complimentary snow cones whenever Team USA scores. Families looking to combine summer vacation vibes with tournament action will have a tough time finding a better option. Select dates in June. 19999 W. Country Club Dr., Aventura; tidalcovemiami.com. Admission varies.

Watr at 1 Rooftop

Watching the World Cup from a rooftop overlooking South Beach sounds pretty good, doesn’t it? Watr will show matches throughout the tournament before culminating with a July 19 championship viewing party featuring an oversized 18-by-9-foot screen and DJs Dan.K, Frank DeLour, and Kristian Caro. Private cabanas are also available for groups looking to make a day of it. Through July 19. 2341 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 1hotels.com/south-beach. Reservations recommended.