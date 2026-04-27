Where to Park at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens

Located at the edge of the county line in Miami Gardens, Hard Rock Stadium is the home of the Miami Dolphins and football. After a nearly $500 million facelift in 2016, the stadium transformed from an afterthought into one of the premier venues in South Florida. It now hosts major sporting events like the Miami Grand Prix and the Miami Open, music festivals like Jazz in the Gardens, and major stadium tours from the likes of Bruno Mars, Bad Bunny, Beyoncé, and Taylor Swift.

One downside to Hard Rock Stadium is its lack of connection to public transportation. The Metrorail, Tri-Rail, and Brightline do not pass anywhere near the venue, meaning that you will have to drive or take Uber/Lyft to the stadium. Luckily, there’s plenty of parking in the surface lots surrounding the venues.

Please always remember that the most up-to-date parking information for each event will be listed on its respective page on HardRockStadium.com.

Where to Park at Hard Rock Stadium

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The parking at the stadium is prepaid only, so you’ll need to purchase it ahead of time. Parking is located all around the stadium, with the Orange and Black parking lots being the closest and a few lots situated further away. Single-day parking passes are unavailable during Dolphins gamedays but should be available for most other events. Parking can be bought through ticketmaster.com.

There are also two park-and-ride lots. One is located at the Golden Glades Parking Garage (16000 NW Seventh Ave., Miami), and the other is across the street from the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino (5700 FL-7, Fort Lauderdale). From there, a shuttle will take you to the stadium. The shuttle is complimentary, so if you are staying at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel, you don’t need to purchase a parking – you can hop on the shuttle and go.

Shuttles start running the hours before game time and run 90 minutes postgame.

Hard Rock Stadium is one of the premier sports and entertainment venues in Miami-Dade County. Courtesy of Hard Rock Stadium

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Rideshare Options to Hard Rock Stadium

You can use services like Uber and Lyft to get to the stadium. The drop-off location is at Lot 30 on NW 37th Avenue. After any event, the designated pickup area is Lot 30, which is about a 25-minute walk from the venue.

There is also Uber Shuttle, which picks up from designated locations in Miami-Dade for a flat fee.

Can I Take the Brightline to Hard Rock Stadium?

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No. However, Brightline does offer a shuttle service from its Aventura Station directly to Hard Rock Stadium, departing ten minutes after each train arrival.

What is the Bag Policy for the Hard Rock Stadium?

You are allowed to bring a clear plastic bag that does not exceed 12 inches by 6 inches by 12 inches or a small bag or fanny pack that does not exceed 4.5 inches by 6.5 inches. (Diaper bags are permitted but subject to search.) You can also bring a sealed water bottle that is 20 ounces or less.

Hard Rock Stadium Seating Chart

See the full seating chart for the Hard Rock Stadium below.