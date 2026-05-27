The best nightclubs in Miami Beach

Miami Beach and nightlife have been synonymous for as long as we can remember. Maybe it was the neon glow and Art Deco backdrops in shows like Miami Vice or the excess of films like Scarface that made us believe the beach was simply the best place to party. And while changing rules and shifting crowds have forced South Beach nightlife to lower its volume over the years, the area still comes alive on weekends with rooms full of bottle service, DJs, dancing, and late-night chaos. From legendary megaclubs to intimate lounges and beachside escapes, here are some of the best clubs you can still hit on Miami Beach.

LIV Miami

4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach

305-674-4680

livnightclub.com

The club that helped thrust Miami into the modern age of nightlife, LIV Miami remains one of the city’s most iconic venues. Dave Grutman’s high-end, table culture playground has been a staple for over 15 years, bringing everyone from Bad Bunny and Young Thug to John Summit to its stage. In its early days, Lil Wayne helped turn LIV on Sundays into a ritual and practically church for Miami’s nighttime denizens. Set inside the Fontainebleau, LIV still delivers the full South Beach fantasy: celebrity energy, bottle service theatrics, massive DJ sets, and a room that feels built for unforgettable nights.

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Living Room at Faena

3201 Collins Ave, Miami Beach

305-534-8800

faena.com/miami-beach/dining/the-living-room

Under dark red lights, The Living Room at Faena offers a more intimate take on Miami Beach nightlife. Rather than chasing chaos, the space invites people to dance, drink, and socialize in a setting that feels sultry, elegant, and alive. With live music, polished cocktails, and Faena’s signature old-world glamour, it is the perfect choice for a night that favors atmosphere, conversation, and movement over the usual club frenzy.

M2

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1235 Washington Ave, Miami Beach

305-771-0388

m2miami.com

What many longtime Miami nightlife fans once knew as Mansion has been transformed into M2, a booming South Beach venue built for big nights and bigger sound. The club has become a home for major events like Bresh and Ultra Resistance, bringing some of the biggest DJs and performers to the heart of Miami Beach. With late-night programming that can stretch until 5 a.m., M2 is not the place for a casual stop in, it is a full send dancefloor commitment.

The multi-room club is part of what makes it such a South Beach staple. Twist photo

Twist

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1057 Washington Ave., Miami Beach

305-538-9478

twistsobe.com

A signature gay club in Miami Beach, Twist has been hosting twinks, bears, tourists, locals, and everyone in between for as long as anyone can remember. The multi-room club is part of what makes it such a South Beach staple: one room might be blasting house, another might lean into pop or reggaeton, and somewhere else you might find a crowd of gays singing their hearts out to Shakira. It is loose, lively, and unpretentious in a way that makes it feel different from the bottle service temples around it. Whether you are gay, straight, visiting, or a regular who knows exactly which room to head to first, Twist has a little something for everyone and almost always delivers a fun, chaotic night.

Mila Lounge has carved out its own reputation for exclusive VIP energy. MILA Lounge photo

Mila

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1636 Meridian Ave Rooftop, Miami Beach

786-706-0744

mila-miami.com

On a corner of Lincoln Road, tucked away on the second floor of the already impressive MILA “clubstaurant,” MILA Lounge has carved out its own reputation for exclusive VIP energy, bottle service, and groovy house-driven nights. Recent decks have welcomed names like Shimza, ANOTR, and Chloé Caillet, giving the space a chic, international pulse. It is sleek, stylish, and danceable without feeling overwhelming, the kind of lounge where dinner can effortlessly evolve into a late-night scene.

Mr Jones

320 Lincoln Rd, Miami Beach

305-396-4406

mrjonesmiami.com

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Before his passing, Pop Smoke immortalized Mr. Jones with a song dedicated to the club and the decadence behind its doors. The South Beach hotspot is best known for its hip-hop-oriented energy, extravagant bottle service, and over-the-top presentations that can include girls riding in the Batmobile and other pop culture-inspired spectacles. It is lush, loud, and flashy in the best way and as extravagant as the bars being spit by whoever is headlining that night.

Joia Beach

1111 Parrot Jungle Trail, Miami

305-400-7280

joiabeachmiami.com

Joia Beach is as Miami as it gets. A private waterfront escape where guests drink from coconuts under a lush Miami sunset while DJs soundtrack the evening with grooves that carry well into the night. More beach club than traditional nightclub, Joia blends skyline views, sand, cocktails, cabanas, and a breezy upscale atmosphere that feels effortlessly transportive. It is the kind of place where a sunset hang can turn into a full-on dance party without ever losing its coastal elegance.

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What makes the Miami corner of Mary Lou’s especially intriguing is the way the room evolves as the night unfolds. Photo by Rudy Duboue for Mary Lou’s

Mary Lou’s

2201 Collins Ave, Miami Beach

mary-lous.com

Mary Lou’s may be one of the newer names on Miami Beach’s nightlife circuit, but it has already established itself as one of the most posh and chic spots in the city. Taking over the former WALL Lounge space, Mary Lou’s brings Montauk summer elegance down to Miami and turns it into a year round party. With caviar chicken nuggets, vintage glamour, martinis, and DJs like Dombresky, LP Giobbi, Kettama, and Bedouin taking over the decks, it offers a more polished kind of decadence that’s stylish, playful, and a little unpredictable.