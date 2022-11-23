The Ten Best Parties During Miami Art Week 2022

Elemental with Malaa, Duke Dumont, and Others

Alesso, Black Coffee, Martin Garrix, and Others at LIV

Hurry Up Slowly at Toejam Backlot

Epic Pool Parties at the Sagamore South Beach

SoundCloud Next Wav at Supercar Rooms

click to enlarge Delusionville promises to be an art-meets-music spectacle like no other. Photo by Toni Villen

Elrow Delusionville at Factory Town

Zamna Festival at Island Gardens

Michelob Ultra's Courtside Countdown Challenge at Maps Backlot

Pussy Riot at the Institute of Contemporary Art, Miami

Rakastella at Virginia Key Beach Park

Art Basel Miami Beach 2022 is a big deal. This year marks 20 years since the Swiss fair came to town, bringing with it plenty of art, performances, an increasing tally of crypto-related things, and, yes, an absolutely insane number of parties.While Art Basel's official dates are December 1-3 at the Miami Beach Convention Center, the surrounding parties flow throughout the entire Miami Art Week. And the parties are everywhere and everything, ranging from free public spectacles to ultra-private, invite-only affairs.Amid hundreds and hundreds of options, here are the ten best parties the general public can attend — invite not required.Elemental has all the elements for a good time for crypto-loving denizens. Billed as having one of the largest collections of NFTs and with daytime talks focusing on tech, policy, virtual reality, and seemingly everything in between, Elemental nighttime programming will be a time to turn up. DJs slated to perform include masked French producer Malaa (November 30), English producer Duke Dumont (December 1), RL Grime (December 2), and Madeon (December 3).The good vibes of Miami Art Week only get elevated with good beats. And on the world-class DJ front, LIV will be overflowing with thumping goodness all week long. Its Basel Edition string of shows kicks off on Wednesday, November 30 with a set by Swedish kingpin Alesso. Also gracing the decks through the week are Black Coffee with a special appearance by street artist Alec Monopoly (December 1), eternal partiers the Chainsmokers (December 2), and Dutch producer Martin Garrix (December 3).The Hurry Up Slowly event series has made waves in recent months with a DJ-loaded Divine Voyage in Bimini and shenanigans aplenty for this year's Miami Race Week. For its Miami Art Week happenings, the worlds of art, music, and web3 are coming together for four nights of shows at Toejam Backlot in Wynwood. Headliners include Blond:Ish (November 30), CamelPhat (December 1), Gordo (December 2), and, closing things out are the Martinez Brothers (December 3).Usually a Miami Music Week mainstay, Epic Pool Parties takes over the Sagamore for its Miami Art Week edition. Expect the dazzling deco property to take things to another level with its "Into the Wild (Future)" theme with audiovisual displays from Jonathan Cowan Productions and Electric Ibiza. Pre- or post-stroll hit one of the pool parties, with the slate including Tiga (November 30), Hi-Lo (December 2), Oscar G (December 3), and Sasha and Danny Tenaglia (December 4).With South Florida being the epicenter of the SoundCloud rap scene, it only makes sense that the music streaming service makes its way down to Miami for the week. It's taking over Supercar Rooms in Wynwood on December 1 for a day-into-night event that starts with networking and mingling opportunities for artists looking to grow their careers. At night, enjoy live performances by J.I.D, KenTheMan, and Armani White, along with DJ sets by DJ PeeWee, Spineli, and Soulection's Joe Kay and host Supa Cindy of 99JAMZ.Chug a Red Bull before hitting this sunset-to-sunrise affair. Techno, underground house, and technicolor art aplenty are coming together for Elrow's Delusionville party at the edge-of-Hialeah venue Factory Town. The two-stage festival is the collaborative brainchild of contemporary art icon Ron English, party brand Elrow, and Link Miami Rebels. More than 80 art pieces will be on display as various acts spin, including Barcelona-bred Paco Osuna, England's Cloonee, Dombresky, and De La Swing.Perhaps you've heard of the über-vibey, free-spirited Zamna Festival that has become a staple in Tulum? Well, it's coming to Miami for the very first time in the form of a three-day experience. Whereas the Tulum festival takes place in a jungle-meets-cenote landscape, the Miami version is going down with panoramic water vistas at Island Gardens. It starts with a set by the legendary English electronic duo the Chemical Brothers on December 1. On December 2, Miami fave Diplo will perform. Artbat, CamelPhat, and Mathame will close things out on December 3.A free performance by 21 Savage? Yes, it's true, and it's that 21 Savage with hits like "My Life," "Runnin," and "Rockstar" with Post Malone. The superstar Atlanta-based rapper will perform as part of Michelob Ultra's Courtside Challenge event. In addition to a set by 21 Savage and Miami's own DJ Irie, artist-created NBA team cans will be unveiled, created by the likes of Chuck Anderson, Bigshot Robot, and Eric Elms. For basketball fans, there will be some hoops too. Heat legend Alonzo Mourning and Chris Brickley will face off against fellow legend Gary Payton and WNBA/Los Angeles Sparks player Nneka Ogwumike.You know who really hated all of Vladimir Putin's bullshit long before it was a global norm? The Russian punk collective Pussy Riot. In what is sure to be one of the most unique musical happenings on planet Earth, the group will perform at ICA on December 2. The show is presented by NFT collective CryptoPunks, which will unveil its piece,, at the event.Promising to "make your heart swell," Rakastella is back at Historic Virginia Key. Since its first fest in 2017, this sundown-to-sunrise party — from Innervisions and Life & Death — has kept the warmest of vibes. This year's performers include Diplo, Carlita, DJ Boring, DJ Tennis, Seth Troxler, and Quest. Adding to the inclusive vibes are clubbing collective He.She.They and Miami's Where Are My Keys which will host the event's two stages.