Miami Art Week 2023 Party Guide

Art Basel and Miami Art Week are surely all about art, right? Not if Miami has anything to say about it.In typical Miami fashion, everything that lands in the city turns into one big party, so why would Art Week be any different? In fact, it only makes sense. Miami should be relatively warm as the rest of the country and Europe start feeling the winter chill. And after strolling the Miami Beach Convention Center and the multitude of satellite fairs, you will be in the mood to let loose.Luckily, the city's many nightclubs, hotels, and event spaces are ready to deliver. From Sofi Tukker helping Faena Miami Beach kick off Art Week, the Tribeca Festival Music Lounge hosting performances by Eartheater and Actress, and Factory Town putting on a multitude of late-night parties at the edge of Hialeah, you are spoiled with choices this year.Below, check out all the parties announced (so far) for Miami Art Week 2023. If you don't see your event listed, email us at [email protected] with the details.

Tuesday, December 5

Disclosure Presents Friends & Family: With DJ Tennis, Chloé Caillet, Tsha, HAAi, and Green Velvet., Tue., Dec. 5, 11 p.m., $50-$120. Club Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, clubspace.com.

Heidi Lawden: With Kenny Jones and Armii1n., Tue., Dec. 5, 10 p.m., $30.31. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.

Sofi Tukker: With Richie Hell, Francisca Oyhanarte, Mia Moretti, and Margot., Tue., Dec. 5, 10 p.m., $250. Faena Theater, 3201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 786-655-5742, faenatheater.com.

Wednesday, December 6

Apollonia: Wed., Dec. 6, 11 p.m., $27-$40. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.

Budakid and Emanuel Satie: Wed., Dec. 6, 10 p.m., $30.31. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.

Eartheater: With Dangerous Rose, Wed., Dec. 6, 8 p.m., $50. Miami Beach Botanical Garden, 2000 Convention Center Dr., Miami Beach, 305-673-7256, mbgarden.org.

John Summit and Fatboy Slim: Wed., Dec. 6, 11 p.m., $75-$140. Club Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, clubspace.com.

Mooon.Party Miami: With Mooon 4 Peace, DJ Uzo, Brayden Pierce, Knoll Doll, and others, Wed., Dec. 6, 4 p.m., $40-$10,000. Kimpton Surfcomber Hotel, 1717 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-532-7715, surfcomber.com.

Revival vs. Mvson: With Beltran, ChaseWest, Classmatic, Jean Pierre, and others, Wed., Dec. 6, 11 p.m., $40-$50. The Ground Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, thegroundmiami.com.

Rvdiovctive Art Basel: With Soul Clap, DJ Minx, Ardalan, Nala, Demi Riquísimo, Shubostar, and others, Wed., Dec. 6, 5 p.m., Free. 1-800-Lucky, 143 NW 23rd St., Miami, 305-768-9826, 1800lucky.com.

Sofi Tukker: Wed., Dec. 6, 11 p.m., $50. LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-4680, livnightclub.com.

Sumthin Special: Wed., Dec. 6, 10 p.m., Free. La Otra, 55 NE 24th St., Miami, 305-908-9368, laotramiami.com.

Warehouse: The Next Generation: With Musclecars, Garrett David B2B KC Wray, and CtrlZora., Wed., Dec. 6, 9 p.m., $15-$20. Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami, 855-732-8992, gramps.com.

Thursday, December 7

Bound: With Katie Rex, Memphy, Ultrathem, and Quetamine, Thu., Dec. 7, 11 p.m., $20-$50. Domicile, 6391 NW Second Ave., Miami, instagram.com/domicile.miami.

DJ Paul of Three 6 Mafia: Thu., Dec. 7, 9 p.m., $50-$200. Essentials Gallery, 7279 NW First Ave., Miami.

Do Not Sit by the Pool: With Kora, Madota, Mahmut Orhan, Monkey Safari, and others, Thu., Dec. 7, 3 p.m., $38.57-$72.74. Hyde Beach, 1701 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-455-2990, hydebeach.com.

Elrow Miami Dance With the Serpent: With Andrea Oliva, Bastian Bux, Claptone, Fatboy Slim, Manda Moor, Matroda, and others, Thu., Dec. 7, 7 p.m., $54.06-$128.95. Factory Town, 4800 NW 37th Ave., Miami, 305-484-6235, factorytown.com.

Essential: With Miguel Migs, Jay-J, Jask, Mark Brickman, and others, Thu., Dec. 7, 9 p.m., $25-$30. Rácket, 150 NW 24th St., Miami, 786-637-2987, racketwynwood.com.

Fun With Friends: With DJ Puffy, Quiana Parks, Craze, Jun-ill, Aya, and Gab Soul, Thu., Dec. 7, 6 p.m.-midnight, $20-$40. Freehold, 2219 NW Second Ave., Miami, 305-280-0330, freeholdmiami.com.

Peggy Gou, DJ Harvey, and Todd Terje: Thu., Dec. 7, 11 p.m., $60-$175. Club Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, clubspace.com.

Richie Hawtin and Sama' Abdulhadi: Thu., Dec. 7, 10 p.m., $49.95. M2, 1235 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-771-0388, m2miami.com.

Rose Avenue: With Rüfüs Du Sol, WhoMadeWho, Cassian, Chloé Caillet, Arodes, Enamour, and others, Thu., Dec. 7, 7 p.m., $63.20-$231. Factory Town, 4800 NW 37th Ave., Miami, 305-484-6235, factorytown.com.

Sonic Odyssey: With Chris Hurst, Eris, Laika, Di Ivories, and others, Thu., Dec. 7, 8 p.m., $10-$15. Vice City Kava, 2395 SW 22nd St., Miami, 305-766-7831.

S.O.S.: With Walshy Fire, 2Wo Bunnies, Blaq Pages, Flygerian, Jumbee, Jason Panton, and others, Thu., Dec. 7, 8 p.m., $20. 1-800-Lucky, 143 NW 23rd St., Miami, 305-768-9826, 1800lucky.com.

Soulection: Thu., Dec. 7, 9 p.m., Free-$50. Oasis Wynwood, 2335 N. Miami Ave., Miami, oasiswynwood.com.

Suero: With Nick León and DJ Python, Thu., Dec. 7, 11 p.m., $21-$27. The Ground Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, thegroundmiami.com.

Traumer Present Get—Traum: Thu., Dec. 7, 11 p.m., $21-$27. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.

Yussef Dayes: With Natasha Diggs and L3ni., Thu., Dec. 7, 6 p.m., $50. Miami Beach Botanical Garden, 2000 Convention Center Dr., Miami Beach, 305-673-7256, mbgarden.org.

Friday, December 8

A-Trak & Friends: With Lee Foss, Roger Sanchez, Kristen Knight, the Dare, DJ Minx, Nick León, and others, Fri., Dec. 8, 9 p.m., Free. Oasis Wynwood, 2335 N. Miami Ave., Miami, oasiswynwood.com.

Afrobeats to the World: Fri., Dec. 8, 9 p.m., $10-$30. Blackbird Ordinary, 729 SW First Ave., Miami, 305-671-3307, blackbirdordinary.com.

Amaras Experience Miami: With the Soul Brothers, Mustafa Ismael, and others, Fri., Dec. 8, 10 p.m., $30.31. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.

Art With Me: With Underworld, Polo & Pan, Channel Tres, Damian Lazarus, Jan Blomqvist, Lee Burridge, LP Giobbi, and others, Fri., Dec. 8, 4 p.m.-3 a.m.; Sat., Dec. 9, 2 p.m.-2 a.m.; Sun., Dec. 10, 11 a.m.-11 p.m., $49-$399, artwithme.org. Historic Virginia Key Beach Park, 4020 Virginia Beach Dr., Miami, 305-960-4600, virginiakeybeachpark.net.

As Heard on Rap Sh!t: Fri., Dec. 8, 8:30 p.m., $50. Miami Beach Botanical Garden, 2000 Convention Center Dr., Miami Beach, 305-673-7256, mbgarden.org.

Ben Sterling Presents Planet X: Fri., Dec. 8, 11 p.m., $27-$40. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.

Benji B, Demi Riquísimo, and DZA: Fri., Dec. 8, 9 p.m., $15. Jolene Sound Room, 200 E. Flagler St., Miami, jolenesoundroom.com.

Cuttin' Headz × Más Tiempo: With the Martinez Brothers, Skepta, Beltran B2B Classmatic, Jammer, and others, Fri., Dec. 8, 7 p.m., $50-$95. Factory Town, 4800 NW 37th Ave., Miami, 305-484-6235, factorytown.com.

Dance!: With Nic Fanciulli, Amémé, and Hank K., Fri., Dec. 8, 8 p.m., $85-$125. Hyde Beach, 1701 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-455-2990, hydebeach.com.

Diynamic Outdoor: With Solomun, James Blake, Nala, Layla Benitez, Boys Noize, DJ Seinfeld, and others., Fri., Dec. 8, 7 p.m., $61-$176. Factory Town, 4800 NW 37th Ave., Miami, 305-484-6235, factorytown.com.

First Fridays: With Tongue in the Mind, Fri., Dec. 8, 6-10 p.m., Free-$10. Institute of Contemporary Art Miami, 61 NE 41st St., Miami, 305-901-5272, www.icamiami.org.

Freddie Gibbs: Fri., Dec. 8, 9 p.m., $100-$150. Essentials Gallery, 7279 NW First Ave., Miami.

Indo Warehouse: With Kunal Merchant and Kahani, Fri., Dec. 8, 7 p.m., $42.44-$133.36. Kimpton Surfcomber Hotel, 1717 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-532-7715, surfcomber.com.

Miami Community Radio: Fri., Dec. 8, 12-3 p.m.; Sat., Dec. 9, 12-3 p.m., Free. Miami Beach Botanical Garden, 2000 Convention Center Dr., Miami Beach, 305-673-7256, mbgarden.org.

Music On: With Marco Carola, Dennis Cruz, Carlita, and Miguelle & Tons, Fri., Dec. 8, 11 p.m., $85-$175. Club Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, clubspace.com.

Muzika Miami Art Basel: With Sparrow & Barbossa and &Friends, Fri., Dec. 8, 11 p.m., $30-$50. Bâoli Miami, 1906 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-8822, baolimiami.com.

Rex Club Night: With Raresh, Max Kraushaar, Kev Gee, and others, Fri., Dec. 8, 10 p.m., $20-$40. Helmet One Motor Co., 230 NW 71st St., Miami, 786-254-7950, helmet-one.com.

Testpilot, Layton Giordani, and Fur Coat: Fri., Dec. 8, 10 p.m., $49.95. M2, 1235 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-771-0388, m2miami.com.

White Claw Shore Club Mainstage: With Peewee, Fri., Dec. 8, 7-11 p.m., Free. MAPS Backlot, 342 NW 24th St., Miami.

Saturday, December 9

Actress: With Takuya Nakamura, Sat., Dec. 9, 8 p.m., $50. Miami Beach Botanical Garden, 2000 Convention Center Dr., Miami Beach, 305-673-7256, mbgarden.org.

The Blessed Madonna: Sat., Dec. 9, 11 p.m., $27-$40. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.

CamelPhat, Hosh, and Maxim Lany: Sat., Dec. 9, 10 p.m., $49.95. M2, 1235 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-771-0388, m2miami.com.

Claptone: Sat., Dec. 9, noon, $25-$40. Strawberry Moon, 601 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-506-2112, strawberrymoonmiami.com.

Everyday People: Sat., Dec. 9, 8 p.m., $30. Oasis Wynwood, 2335 N. Miami Ave., Miami, oasiswynwood.com.

Hotl Miami: With David Tort, Markem, and others, Sat., Dec. 9, 10 p.m., Free-$24.61. La Otra, 55 NE 24th St., Miami, 305-908-9368, laotramiami.com.

Hugel: With Alec Monopoly, Sat., Dec. 9, noon, $55. Hyde Beach, 1701 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-455-2990, hydebeach.com.

III Points Basel: With Kenny Beats, Yaeji, HorsegiirL, Logic1000, and Kitty Ca$h, Sat., Dec. 9, 7 p.m., $27-$75. Factory Town, 4800 NW 37th Ave., Miami, 305-484-6235, factorytown.com.

James Hype: Sat., Dec. 9, 10 p.m. Hyde Beach, 1701 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-455-2990, hydebeach.com.

Joe Kay: Sat., Dec. 9, 9 p.m., $30. Jolene Sound Room, 200 E. Flagler St., Miami, jolenesoundroom.com.

LSDXOXO: Sat., Dec. 9, 11 p.m., $15-$40. Domicile, 6391 NW Second Ave., Miami, instagram.com/domicile.miami.

Paradise Miami: With Jamie Jones, Sat., Dec. 9, 11 p.m., $50-$120. Club Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, clubspace.com.

Rodriguez Jr: Sat., Dec. 9, 10 p.m., $36.37. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.

Stove God Cooks: Sat., Dec. 9, 9 p.m., $50-$200. Essentials Gallery, 7279 NW First Ave., Miami.

Sunday, December 10

Basel Closing Party: Sun., Dec. 10, 11 p.m., $75-$175. Club Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, clubspace.com.

Deadmau5: Sun., Dec. 10, 8 p.m., $30-$50. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-829-2911, 11miami.com.

DJ Khaled: Sun., Dec. 10, 11 p.m., $100. LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-4680, livnightclub.com.

Eduardo Castillo: Sun., Dec. 10, 8 p.m., $110. Faena Theater, 3201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 786-655-5742, faenatheater.com.

Factory Basel Closing: With John Summit, Dombresky, Seth Troxler, Meduza, James Hype, and others, Sun., Dec. 10, 7 p.m., $51-$120.99. Factory Town, 4800 NW 37th Ave., Miami, 305-484-6235, factorytown.com.

Humans Alike: With Cocodrills, Sparrow & Barbosa, Technasia B2B Tony Guerra, Yokoo, and others, Sun., Dec. 10, noon, Free. 1-800-Lucky, 143 NW 23rd St., Miami, 305-768-9826, 1800lucky.com.

¡Que Flow!: With Dos Flakos, PlayTheMusic, Supernova, and Ultra Violet, Sun., Dec. 10, 6 p.m., Free-$50. Oasis Wynwood, 2335 N. Miami Ave., Miami, oasiswynwood.com.

Sean Kingston: Sun., Dec. 10, noon, $40. Hyde Beach, 1701 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-455-2990, hydebeach.com.