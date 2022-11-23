10 Best Parties During Miami Art Week 2023

In the name of art, it is time to party your ass off for a week straight yet again. Miami Art Week is set to take over the city with a plethora of art fairs, gallery shows, and museum exhibitions — oh, and parties. Lots and lots of parties.
While there are countless options as to where to blow off some creative steam
this year, some of the best parties include a 24-hour blowout at Club Space, Tribeca's takeover of the Miami Beach Botanical Garden, and Clockwork Music's Legends Only event that certainly lives up to its name.
Here are ten fail-safe party options for Miami Art Week 2023.
Tribeca Festival Music Lounge at the Miami Beach Botanical Garden
Let's get down in the botanical garden? After last year's takeover of Understory in Little River, Tribeca moves its activation closer to the action, taking over the Miami Beach Botanical Garden across from Art Basel's headquarters at the convention center. Experimental singer-songwriter Eartheater will perform a live set along with a DJ set by trapno (trap and techno) act Dangerous Rose. Tribeca will also host jazz drummer Yussef Dayes (December 7) and experimental electronic artist Actress (December 9). 8 p.m. Wednesday, December 6, through Saturday, December 9, at Miami Beach Botanical Garden, 2000 Convention Center Dr., Miami Beach; tribecafilm.com/musicloungemiami. Tickets cost $50 via ra.co.
Sofi Tukker at LIV
LIV, the nightclub inside the Fontainebleau, will be hoppin' all week long, with performances by Tiësto (December 7), John Summit (December 8), Kaytranda and Ramp (December 9), and DJ Khaled (December 7). But kicking things off are Sophie Hawley-Weld and Tucker Halpern, better known as Sofi Tukker. The South Florida-based EDM is best known for hits like "Purple Hat" and "Best Friend" and recently released "Veneno,"
their collaboration with Brazilian artists Mari Merenda and Sophia Ardessore. 11 p.m. on Wednesday, December 6, at LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-674-4680; livnightclub.com. Tickets cost $50 via tixr.com.
Legends Only at Essentials Gallery
Clockwork Music brings back its Legends Only event to Art Week for a second year in a row. It all kicks on December 7 with Three 6 Mafia's DJ Paul at Essentials Gallery in Little River. Freddie Gibbs, often described as the classic rapper's rapper, keeps the momentum going on December 8, while Syracuse-native rapper Stove God Cooks will wrap up the series on December 9 with his classic verses. 9 p.m. Thursday, December 7, through Saturday, December 9, at Essentials Gallery, 7279 NW First Ave., Miami; clockworkmusic.com
. Tickets cost $50 to $200 via tixr.com.
Resistance at M2
If you can't wait until March for Ultra's return, its underground concept, Resistance, is taking over M2 nightclub during Art Week. Techno icon Richie Hawtin headlines on December 7 along with Palestinian producer Sama' Abdulhadi, Canadian techno act Aadja, and Korean-born, Tokyo-based producer Machìna. On December 8, Deadmau5 dusts off his techno alias, Testpilot, with Layton Giordani and Fur Coat also on the bill. British duo CamelPhat closes things out on December 9 alongside Hosh and Maxim Lany. 10 p.m.Thursday, December 7, through Saturday, December 9, at M2, 1235 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; resistancemiami.com. Tickets cost $49.95.
Art With Me at Virginia Beach Key Park
The three-day fest has six pillars to the experience: art, dance, breathe, eat, play, and care. It all comes together at one of the city's most beautiful parks, the Virginia Beach Key Park. This year's headliners include French duo Polo & Pan
and British electronic icons Underworld. More than two dozen other acts are performing, including Channel Tres, Damian Lazarus, Jan Blomqvist, Lee Burridge, and LP Giobbi. 1 p.m. Friday, December 8, through Sunday, December 10, at Virginia Key Beach Park, 4020 Virginia Beach Dr., Miami; artwithme.org. Tickets cost $49 to $399 via tixr.com; children 12 and under are free.
Snoop Dogg at E11even
Okay, so Snoop Dogg isn't giving up the ganja when he revealed he was "giving up smoke" last month (spoiler: He's launching a smokeless fire pit). He also isn't giving up touring, and will be rolling into E11even for a live set on December 8. Beyond the legendary rapper, Cedric Gervais (December 6), Diplo (December 7) and Deadmau5 (December 10) are all set to make appearances at the late-night venue during Art Week. 8 p.m. Friday, December 8 at E11even, 29 NE 11th St., Miami; 305-829-2911; 11miami.com. Tickets cost $60 to $100 via tixr.com.
Kenny Beats will spin at Factory Town during the III Points Basel party on Saturday, December 9.
Blood Company photo
III Points Basel at Factory Town
It was only a few months ago that Iggy Pop, Skrillex, and Fred Again.. rocked Mana Wynwood for III Points. If you can't wait another ten months, the festival is popping up at Factory Town on December 9. Producer extraordinaire Kenny Beats will carry it home along with Korean-American singer and producer Yaeji and the masked mystery that is HorsegiirL
. Australia's Logic1000, Brooklyn DJ Kitty Ca$h, and Masisi founder Pressure Point are also on the bill. 7 p.m. Saturday, December 9, at Factory Town, 4800 NW 37th Ave., Miami; factorytown.com. Tickets cost $40 to $75 via dice.fm.
Maxim Miami Art Week Party at Hyde Beach
Men's magazine Maxim
is throwing an Art Week bash. A lot is happening at this shindig, with English producer James Hype set to rock Hyde Beach at the SLS South Beach. Plus, the magazine is celebrating the release of its November/December issue, which features TV personality Charly Arnolt on the cover. 10 p.m. Saturday, December 9, at Hyde Beach, 1701 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; ennismore.com. Tickets cost $100 to $300 via eventbrite.com.
LSDXOXO at Domicile
Philly-born, Berlin-based musician takes over Miami's premiere underground venue, Domicile, on December 9, along with Cilla, Alejo, and Pressure Point providing backup. Born Raushaan Glasgow, LSDXOXO has built a name for himself in the underground scene as someone who isn't afraid to push the boundaries of his music. His sets are energetic, so get ready to dance nonstop when he gets behind the decks. 11 p.m. Saturday, at Domicile, 6391 NW Second Ave., Miami; instagram.com/domicile.miami. Tickets cost $30 to $40 via shotgun.live.
Basel Closing Party at Club Space
Not ready to say goodbye to another Miami Art Week? Luckily, Club Space is here to save the day. The late-night venue is hosting a 24-hour party starting at 11 p.m. on Sunday. While there is no artist roster confirmed just yet, keep in mind there will be a plethora of DJs and producers in town for the festivities, so anyone might just pop behind the decks to keep the terrace rocking beyond sunrise. 11 p.m. Sunday, December 10, at Club Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami; 786-616-6742; clubspace.com. Tickets cost $85 to $230 via dice.fm.