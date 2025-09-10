YNW Bortlen Takes Plea Deal, Dodges Murder Charges in YNW Melly Case

In exchange for his plea, prosecutors dismissed the most serious allegations against him, including two counts of first-degree murder, one count of witness tampering, and directing the activities of a criminal gang. He was sentenced to ten years in prison followed by six years' probation, with credit for time already served. A spokesperson for the Broward County State Attorney’s Office confirmed to Pitchfork that Bortlen will be required to provide a sworn statement to prosecutors explaining his role in the alleged acts.
YNW Bortlen's attorney, Joseph E. "Joe" Nascimento, emphasized that the plea was a strategic choice rather than an admission of guilt.
"It's important to note that Cortlen pled no contest today, so he has not admitted anything," Nascimento told Pitchfork. "There is no requirement or expectation that he cooperate with the prosecution against his co-defendant in the case, nor do I anticipate that he will be called as a witness by either side, so his plea should not be construed as an admission of any kind, nor can it be used against him or anybody else." Nascimento added that with trial scheduled to begin imminently and the possibility of mandatory life sentences if convicted, the plea was "in his best interest to mitigate any exposure, and so that’s why he decided to move forward today."
The plea deal brings some closure to a case that has loomed over YNW Bortlen for more than half a decade. He was first arrested alongside fellow Florida rapper YNW Melly (Jamell Maurice Demons) in February 2019 and charged with the murders of Christopher “YNW Juvy” Thomas Jr. and Anthony “YNW Sakchaser" Williams — both of whom were also members of the YNW collective. At the time of his arrest, YNW Bortlen was just 20 years old. He spent more than a year in jail before being released on bond in 2020, but his freedom didn't last long: In October 2023, he was taken back into custody on witness-tampering charges.
Where YNW Melly’s Case Stands NowYNW Melly's case, meanwhile, remains unresolved. His first trial began in June 2023 but ended in a mistrial the following month. A retrial is currently scheduled to begin in January 2027, ensuring that the spotlight on the YNW crew's legal troubles won't be fading anytime soon.
Before legal issues defined his public image, Bortlen was best known as part of the YNW rap collective, a Broward County crew that also included Melly and helped spotlight Florida’s new generation of melodic street rap. As Melly’s profile skyrocketed off tracks like "Murder on My Mind" and "Mixed Personalities," Bortlen began carving out his own lane, dropping songs such as "Dedication," "Lovey Dovey," and "Been Thru." These records showcased his voice outside of Melly’s shadow and built his reputation as more than just an affiliate.
Now, with a prison sentence set and the most serious charges against him dismissed, YNW Bortlen faces the long road of serving his time while the rest of his crew's future continues to unfold in the courts.