The Real Story Behind Viral Video of Shakira Walking Off Stage at LIV

Shakira leaves the stage after people were filming under her dress whilst she was dancing to her new single. People are GROSS. pic.twitter.com/AxlBw6yFZL — FEIM (@FeimM_) September 15, 2024

about what happened, but New Times will update this story as more information becomes available

Shakira was filmed walking off stage at LIV nightclub Saturday night. In the video, she appears to be confronting someone in the audience for possibly trying to film up her dress. The singer appeared at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach nightclub to promote her new single, "Soltera."The fan video shows Shakira getting on stage very impromptu, vibing out to her song and living her best life as she rocked those infamous hips that don't lie. During this magical moment, with fans screaming all around her, she stops dancing, focusing her attention on someone in the crowd who, from her reactions, was attempting to film up her mini dress.In the video, she points her two index figures to motion "no, no." Then, with her hands, she motions to an unseen person, "I can see you."It looks like Shakira tries to shake it off and keep dancing, but after addressing the unseen person in the audience once again, she gives up, motions "cut," and walks off stage.Shakira's sudden exit off stage sparked speculation. Fans took to social media to condemn the unseen videographer.However, looks can be deceiving. According to a LIV representative, Shakira was communicating with her videographers who were on site filming her, and she continued enjoying the night in the DJ booth, which would debunk the accusations flying around social media about Shakira's reactions being directed to a "gross" fan.Shakira has yet to make a statementShakira's last stage appearance in Miami was at the halftime show during the Copa America 2024 final match, where she performed classics like "Hips Don't Lie."