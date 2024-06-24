Red Hot Chili Peppers Delivered a Nostalgic Set at Hard Rock Live

On Sunday night, fans of the legendary funk rock band packed into Hard Rock Live at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood, with the demographic skewing decidedly older. Say what you want about Gen Z, but it was entertaining to see a bunch of people in their forties attack the merch booth as if it were a Billie Eilish or Travis Scott show — but I think that's what the Chili Peppers represent to some people.
Since the band's breakthrough album, 1991's Blood Sugar Sex Magik, Anthony Kiedis, Flea, John Frusciante, and Chad Smith have delivered some of rock music's biggest and catchiest hits. Revered by both fans and critics, there's nothing left for the quartet to prove at this point, so I was intrigued to see what the band had in store this evening. (The band had already performed in South Florida at the iThink Financial Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach earlier in the week.)
Billed as a stop on the Chili Peppers' Unlimited Love Tour — after the band's 2022 album of the same name — the show didn't match its label, nor, for that matter, did it come off as promoting that release's follow-up, Return of the Dream Canteen. Instead, the Chili Peppers performed a career-spanning set that tapped into a nostalgic craving for the days when rock ruled the airwaves.
First, however, came the evening's opener, Ice Cube. While it seems strange to have the rapper/actor open for the rock legends, Cube addressed that elephant in the room by explaining that he and the Peppers toured together back in 1992 for the inaugural Lollapalooza tour.
His inclusion on the tour was welcomed, as he got the crowd pumped and moving with tracks like "You Know How We Do It" and "Check Yo Self." There was also the legendary NWA medley that included him performing verses off of "Straight Outta Compton," "Gangsta Gangsta," and his diss toward them, "No Vaseline."
Cube avoided the problem Lil Wayne ran into when he opened for Blink-182, which led to fans of the pop-punk band booing him. Perhaps it's due to the Chili Peppers' funk-rock leanings, but Cube had no problem interacting with the Hard Rock Live audience. His set, which aptly closed with "It Was a Good Day," was a solid showing from the 55-year-old legend.
This happened a lot during the show, as there seemed to be a sense of improvisation throughout. In between songs, the band would regroup while one member kept the paying customers entertained.
Transitions would begin with Flea or Frusciante freestyling on his instrument, with the others falling into position soon after. It felt like watching the band jam out in a garage or a studio.
Kiedis came out once the intro transitioned into "Can't Stop," which set the evening's uproarious tone.
"Scar Tissue" followed, scratching the itch of those who came for the hits. The guitar solo was interesting, as Frusciante switched it up a bit, hitting different notes in the same cadence, a trait echoed during his other solos throughout the night.
For a group in their 50s and 60s, these guys possess a lot more energy than many of today's musicians. Kiedis and Flea in particular had a tendency to leap and chase each other around onstage. Every time Flea had a hard-hitting bass riff, he'd do this hop and nail his parts. Even Kiedis, who sported a walking boot, gave it his all.
Things briefly mellowed here and there during deep cuts like "Pea," "Right On Time," and "Tippa My Tongue," allowing many in the crowd to remain seated. It could have been due to the median audience age, or maybe everyone was there to hear the hits and nothing but.
Another highlight was "Right On Time," which featured a brief and groovy cover of Eazy-E's "Boyz-n-the-Hood" as the intro.
Unlike many artists these days, the Chili Peppers kept the stage production simple. There was a large LED screen playing psychedelic-esque visuals and an uncomplicated lighting setup. The band relied on its deep catalogue and instrumental mastery to carry the night.
Songs like "Otherside," "Under the Bridge," and "Dani California" were omitted from the setlist, but with terrific live versions of tunes like "By the Way," "Suck My Kiss," and "Californication," they weren't much missed.
During the encore, "I Could Have Lied" and "Give It Away" helped close the show. Flea came out with a custom Los Angeles Lakers bass and climbed atop his amp. A shirtless Kiedis wearing a cowboy hat had become the leading voice of the night, proving that the Chili Peppers can still put on a great show.
Persevering as a legacy band that continues to release new material is a challenging road, but the Red Hot Chili Peppers know how to strike the perfect balance. To say the band is past its prime would be premature. Last night, the Chili Peppers proved they can still surprise and amaze.
Red Hot Chili Pepper's Setlist at Hard Rock Live- Intro Jam
- "Can't Stop"
- "Scar Tissue"
- "Around the World"
- 'Here Ever After"
- "Pea"
- "Snow (Hey Oh)"
- "Eddie"
- "Right on Time"
- "Soul to Squeeze"
- "Me & My Friends"
- "Suck My Kiss"
- "Tippa My Tongue"
- "Californication"
- "Black Summer"
- "By the Way"
Encore:
- "I Could Have Lied"
- "Give It Away"