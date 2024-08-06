 Pitbull Buys Naming Rights to FIU Stadium in Miami | Miami New Times
Pitbull Buys Naming Rights to FIU Football Stadium — Dále!

FIU has entered into a five-year agreement with Mr. Worldwide to rename the venue Pitbull Stadium.
August 6, 2024
Pitbull performing during the 2024 WNBA All Star Game in Phoenix on July 20, 2024. Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images

The Florida International University (FIU) football stadium will have a new name, thanks to Mr. Worldwide.

The university announced on Tuesday that the stadium will henceforth be known as Pitbull Stadium after the recording artist and FIU agreed to a five-year agreement. Pitbull is expected to pay more than $1 million per year for naming rights to the 20,000-seat stadium — the world's first artist-named stadium. According to the agreement, Pitbull has the option to renew for an additional five years.
"This partnership with FIU is a true honor and a testament to what we can achieve when we work hard," Pitbull, whose real name is Armando Christian Perez, said in a press release. "Renaming the stadium isn't just about a name change. It's about inspiring the community, creating opportunities, and showing the world that with determination and a clear vision, anything is possible. We're making history together, and we're just getting started. Why dream when you can live it?"

Under the agreement, the 43-year-old Miami native can host ten events at the stadium per year without paying a dime. The singer and rapper also now has the title of "Official Entrepreneur of FIU Athletics" and will help create an anthem for the school. He will also receive two suites for all football games as part of the deal. His vodka company, Voli 305, will be the preferred brand distributed in the stadium.

But wait — there's more! Pitbull will also participate in "Vice Night" on October 22, when the team wears its Miami-style, blue-and-pink jerseys to face off against Sam Houston State.

No word from FIU as to whether Mr. Worldwide is considering buying a complete rebrand from the Golden Panthers to the Pitbulls.
