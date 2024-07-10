 Orlando to Miami Taylor Swift Sing-Along Train Set for Eras Dates | Miami New Times
Brightline Announces Taylor Swift Sing-Along Train for Miami Eras Dates

Take a journey through Taylor Swift's many musical eras as you travel to the Hard Rock Stadium with Brightline.
July 10, 2024
Brightline and iHeart Radio present the "Tay-keover Sing-Along" ride for fans headed to the pop star's South Florida concert dates in October.
Brightline and iHeart Radio present the "Tay-keover Sing-Along" ride for fans headed to the pop star's South Florida concert dates in October. Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management
Who knew that when Taylor Swift sang "You know that my train can take you home" in her chamber-folk ballad "Willow," it'd ring so true for Florida Swifties?

All aboard the pop star's latest endeavor: the Brightline era.

The train service is partnering with iHeartRadio to offer Orlando fans an immersive, sing-along ride to Swift's Hard Rock Stadium shows in Miami Gardens on October 18, 19, and 20.

This first-of-its-kind trip promises to take passengers on a musical journey through the pop heroine's eras — the distinct sound and aesthetic of each of her 11 studio albums. Concertgoers can enjoy themed decor, a friendship bracelet swap, photo opportunities, and a Tay-sting menu before arriving at the Aventura station in style. Shuttles from the station will then take passengers to the stadium.

DJs from Orlando stations XL 106.7 and Magic 107.7 are set to spin classics ranging from Swift's twangy self-titled debut album to her 31-track journal turned songbook, The Tortured Poets Department. Onboard "enchanting surprises" will set the stage for the three-hour epic that is the Eras Tour, largely hailed as the songstress' magnum opus.

Launched in March 2023, the Eras Tour is Taylor Swift's ongoing sixth concert tour, consisting of 152 show dates spanning five continents. It is considered the highest-grossing tour in history, garnering more than $1 billion in revenue. The shows consist of roughly 44 of Swift's biggest hits (condensed from her 274-track discography) grouped into 11 eras, trademarked by their distinctive color schemes, costumes, and thematic elements.

Two "Tay-keover Sing-Along" trains will depart from Orlando on the three show dates at 12:50 p.m. and 1:50 p.m. Packages start at $209 for Smart trips, the train service's economy-class option and $309 for Premium trips, its business-class alternative, via gobrightline.com.

Note that Brightline's Hard Rock Connect service to the Aventura station from West Palm Beach, Fort Lauderdale, and Miami includes shuttle transportation to the stadium and can be reserved ahead of time. But those rides don't include the Swift sing-along experience. (That can't prevent you from singing on the train on your way to the show, though.)

Also, Swifties can order Swift-themed beverages in a disco ball keepsake cup at the Mary Mary bars at Brightline's Orlando, West Palm Beach, and Fort Lauderdale stations, including a Lavender Haze-inspired cocktail or mocktail or a family-friendly Swift-inspired beverage.
