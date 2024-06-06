Omar Apollo Announces God Said No Tour, Stop in Miami

Pop-R&B newcomer Omar Apollo is setting off on a North American tour, visiting 27 cities and stopping by Miami's FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park on Monday, September 16.
The God Said No Tour follows Apollo's announcement of his sophomore album of the same name. The record, executively produced by Latin Grammy Award winner Teo Halm and featuring musician Mustafa and actor Pedro Pascal, is the singer's take on the old Spanish saying "Lo que sera, sera," in which he humorously explores being at the mercy of whatever life and love throw his way.
Joining Apollo as supporting acts are rapper Kevin Abstract, indie's "Sweet Boy" Malcolm Todd, and R&B singer-songwriter Ravyn Levae on select dates. The Mexican-American star, who originally hails from Indiana, will take the stage at several iconic American venues, including Red Rocks Amphitheater, the Greek Theatre, and Hollywood Bowl.
Though new to headlining, Apollo began making his mark on the pop and R&B scenes as early as 2017 when he first uploaded his songs to SoundCloud and garnered a fan base while doubling as a Jimmy John's and Guitar Center employee by day. He followed up his success on the streaming platform with two EPs in 2018 and 2019, but it was his 2022 debut album, Ivory, that launched the singer to his current stardom.
Tracks such as "Evergreen (You Didn't Deserve Me at All)," a soulful number about post-breakup self-esteem, and modern-day ranchera "En El Olvido" went viral on TikTok, connecting with similarly heartbroken fans across the world. Jetting off with R&B icon SZA and alt-pop superstar Billie Eilish shortly after as a supporting act on their world tours further cemented Apollo's fame on a global scale.
God Said No is the product of the balladeer's 2023 three-month stay in a rain-soaked London, and its 14 tracks examine the fallout of a so-called "torrid love affair." If Apollo's past works are just a peek into the artist's catharsis, the album and its accompanying tour are sure to equally hurt oh-so-good.
Citi and American Express card member presales for the tour will be available starting Tuesday, June 11, and an artist presale will begin Wednesday, June 12, at 10 a.m. local time. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general sale, which kicks off Friday, June 14, at 10 a.m. local time via omarapollo.com.
Below are all the dates of the God Said No Tour:
Tuesday, August 20 — Indianapolis, IN — Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park
Wednesday, August 21 — Sterling Heights, MI — Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre
Friday, August 23 — Chicago, IL — Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
Sunday, August 25 — Philadelphia, PA — Skyline Stage at the Mann
Tuesday, September 3 — Columbia, MD — Merriweather Post Pavilion
Wednesday, September 4 — Toronto, ON — Budweiser Stage
Friday, September 6 — Boston, MA — Leader Bank Pavilion
Saturday, September 7 — Forest Hills, NY — Forest Hills Stadium
Tuesday, September 10 — Cincinnati, OH — The ICON Festival Stage at Smale Park
Wednesday, September 11 — Raleigh, NC — Red Hat Amphitheater
Friday, September 13 — Charlotte, NC — Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre
Saturday, September 14 — Atlanta, GA — Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park
Monday, September 16 — Miami, FL — FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park
Tuesday, September 17 — Orlando, FL — Orlando Amphitheater
Thursday, September 19 — Houston, TX — The Lawn at White Oak Music Hall
Saturday, September 21 — Austin, TX — Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park
Sunday, September 22 — Irving (Dallas), TX — The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
Tuesday, September 24 — Bentonville, AR — The Momentary
Thursday, September 26 — Morrison, CO — Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Sunday, September 29 — Vancouver, BC — Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre
Tuesday, October 1 — Seattle, WA — WAMU Theater
Wednesday, October 2 — Troutdale, OR — McMenamins Edgefield
Friday, October 4 — Berkeley, CA — The Greek Theatre
Saturday, October 5 — Los Angeles, CA — Hollywood Bowl
Tuesday, October 8 — Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl
Thursday, October 10 — Mesa, AZ — Mesa Amphitheatre
Friday, October 11 — San Diego, CA — The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park
Omar Apollo. With Malcolm Todd. 7:30 p.m. Monday, September 16, at the FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park, 301 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-358-7550. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 14, at 10 a.m. via livenation.com.