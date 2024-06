Omar Apollo Announces God Said No Tour, Stop in Miami

Pop-R&B newcomer Omar Apollo is setting off on a North American tour, visiting 27 cities and stopping by Miami's FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park on Monday, September 16.The God Said No Tour follows Apollo's announcement of his sophomore album of the same name. The record, executively produced by Latin Grammy Award winner Teo Halm and featuring musician Mustafa and actor Pedro Pascal, is the singer's take on the old Spanish saying "," in which he humorously explores being at the mercy of whatever life and love throw his way.Joining Apollo as supporting acts are rapper Kevin Abstract, indie's "Sweet Boy" Malcolm Todd, and R&B singer-songwriter Ravyn Levae on select dates. The Mexican-American star, who originally hails from Indiana, will take the stage at several iconic American venues, including Red Rocks Amphitheater, the Greek Theatre, and Hollywood Bowl.Though new to headlining, Apollo began making his mark on the pop and R&B scenes as early as 2017 when he first uploaded his songs to SoundCloud and garnered a fan base while doubling as a Jimmy John's and Guitar Center employee by day. He followed up his success on the streaming platform with two EPs in 2018 and 2019, but it was his 2022 debut album,, that launched the singer to his current stardom.Tracks such as "Evergreen (You Didn't Deserve Me at All)," a soulful number about post-breakup self-esteem, and modern-day ranchera "En El Olvido" went viral on TikTok, connecting with similarly heartbroken fans across the world. Jetting off with R&B icon SZA and alt-pop superstar Billie Eilish shortly after as a supporting act on their world tours further cemented Apollo's fame on a global scale.is the product of the balladeer's 2023 three-month stay in a rain-soaked London, and its 14 tracks examine the fallout of a so-called "torrid love affair." If Apollo's past works are just a peek into the artist's catharsis, the album and its accompanying tour are sure to equally hurt oh-so-good.Citi and American Express card member presales for the tour will be available starting Tuesday, June 11, and an artist presale will begin Wednesday, June 12, at 10 a.m. local time. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general sale, which kicks off Friday, June 14, at 10 a.m. local time via omarapollo.com. Below are all the dates of the God Said No Tour:Tuesday, August 20 — Indianapolis, IN — Everwise Amphitheater at White River State ParkWednesday, August 21 — Sterling Heights, MI — Michigan Lottery AmphitheatreFriday, August 23 — Chicago, IL — Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly IslandSunday, August 25 — Philadelphia, PA — Skyline Stage at the MannTuesday, September 3 — Columbia, MD — Merriweather Post PavilionWednesday, September 4 — Toronto, ON — Budweiser StageFriday, September 6 — Boston, MA — Leader Bank PavilionSaturday, September 7 — Forest Hills, NY — Forest Hills StadiumTuesday, September 10 — Cincinnati, OH — The ICON Festival Stage at Smale ParkWednesday, September 11 — Raleigh, NC — Red Hat AmphitheaterFriday, September 13 — Charlotte, NC — Skyla Credit Union AmphitheatreSaturday, September 14 — Atlanta, GA — Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain ParkMonday, September 16 — Miami, FL — FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront ParkTuesday, September 17 — Orlando, FL — Orlando AmphitheaterThursday, September 19 — Houston, TX — The Lawn at White Oak Music HallSaturday, September 21 — Austin, TX — Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo ParkSunday, September 22 — Irving (Dallas), TX — The Pavilion at Toyota Music FactoryTuesday, September 24 — Bentonville, AR — The MomentaryThursday, September 26 — Morrison, CO — Red Rocks AmphitheatreSunday, September 29 — Vancouver, BC — Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports CentreTuesday, October 1 — Seattle, WA — WAMU TheaterWednesday, October 2 — Troutdale, OR — McMenamins EdgefieldFriday, October 4 — Berkeley, CA — The Greek TheatreSaturday, October 5 — Los Angeles, CA — Hollywood BowlTuesday, October 8 — Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara BowlThursday, October 10 — Mesa, AZ — Mesa AmphitheatreFriday, October 11 — San Diego, CA — The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park