New Year's Eve 2022 Miami Party Guide

Editor's Note: Owing to the surge of the COVID-19 Omicron variant, many events are being canceled at the last minute. Before heading out to any event listed below, please contact the organizers to make sure it's still on — and please wear a facemask while indoors.

Let's face it, 2021 wasn't the return to normalcy everyone hoped it would be. Rocked by the combo of a slow vaccine rollout, anti-vaxxers, COVID disbelievers, and the threat of new variants, the world is still trying to figure out what a post-coronavirus world looks like.

Still, there's reason to be hopeful that 2022 will be better — and that's reason to celebrate. New Year's Eve has always been Miami’s time to shine, and few cities know how to welcome the new year better than the Magic City. From lavish parties to topnotch music performances, there's much to look forward to on December 31. Acts like Doja Cat, Todrick Hall, Jake Harlow, and Jamie Jones will be in town to help close out the old year and welcome the new one.

This year also marks the return of the city's New Year's Eve celebration at Bayfront Park, featuring an all-star cast of Latin musicians, including Willy Chirino, Gente de Zona, and Jacob Forever. The Big Orange will rise again to the top of the InterContinental Miami, accompanied by a spectacular fireworks display.

Not to put a damper on the celebrations, New Times is compelled to remind you that the pandemic is still very much a thing. With the rise of the Omicron variant, there's good reason to continue practicing social distancing and wearing facemasks indoors. We want all our readers to enter 2022 feeling happy and healthy.

50 Cent: 8 p.m., $300. E11even, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-829-2911, 11miami.com.

A Night at the Mansion: 7 p.m. $100. El Tucán, 1111 SW First Ave., Miami, 305-535-0065, eltucanmiami.com.

Alesso: 9 p.m., $225-$25,000. LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-4680, livnightclub.com.

An ATV NYE: With Gene on Earth and Puma. 11 p.m., $20. ATV Records, 1306 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, atvrecords.com.

Ape Drums: 8 p.m., $50-$7,500. Freehold, 2219 NW Second Ave., Miami, 305-280-0330, freeholdmiami.com.

Axel Rulay: 11 p.m. Don Diablo, 1620 SW Eighth St., Miami, 786-401-6427, elsantomiami.com/don-diablo-home.

Bayfront New Year's Eve: With Gente de Zona, Chacal, El Micha, Willy Chirino, Lenier, Nacho, Amaury Gutierrez, and others. 8 p.m., Free-$299. Bayfront Park, 301 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 305-358-7550, bayfrontparkmiami.com.







Celestial NYE 2022: With Chus, Malóne, and Danielle Simeone. 8:30 p.m., $50-$2,500. Nautilus by Arlo, 1825 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-503-5700, arlohotels.com/nautilus-miami-beach.

Daer Royale NYE 2022: With Cedric Gervais and Alex Sensation. 9 p.m., $75. Daer South Florida, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood, 954-779-4750, hardrocknightlife.com/daer-south-florida.

Diamonds Are Forever: With DJ Cardi and special guests., 9 p.m., $75-$2,000. Saam Lounge, 1300 S. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-859-0200, sbe.com/nightlife/saam/brickell.

Do Not Sit on New Year's Eve: With Surreal Flight, Radar, and Lost Desert. 10 p.m., $50-$100. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.

Fontainebleau New Year's Eve 2022: With Doja Cat and Alesso. 9 p.m., $299-$3,500. Fontainebleau Miami Beach, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-538-2000, fontainebleau.com.

Freddy & the Flamingos: 9 p.m., $20. Bar Nancy, 2007 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-397-8971, nancy305.com.

Friday Night H.I.T.S. NYE: With DJs Benton, Tony Pizzicato, and others. 10 p.m., $25-$50. Center for Subtropical Affairs, 7145 NW First Ct., Miami, cstamiami.org.

G-Eazy: Vendôme Miami, 743 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-842-8558, vendome.miami.

Jack Harlow: 9 p.m., $150-$175. Story Nightclub, 136 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-538-2424, storymiami.com.

Jamie Jones and Damian Lazarus: 11 p.m., $50-$120. Club Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, clubspace.com.

Leoni Torres: 9 p.m., $120-$200. Flamingo Theater Bar, 905 Brickell Bay Dr., Miami, 786-420-5633, flamingotheaterllc.com.

Los Wizzards: 9 p.m., $100-$1,500. Ball & Chain, 1513 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-643-7820, ballandchainmiami.com.

The Mojo Hands: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Monatik: 9:30 p.m., $300-$1,100. Sport of Kings Theatre, 501 Federal Highway, Hallandale Beach, 954-454-7000, gulfstreampark.com.

NYE at the Anderson: With DJ Moto. 9 p.m. Free. The Anderson, 709 NE 79th St., Miami, 786-401-6330, theandersonmiami.com.

NYE at the Corner: With Lagrimas de Oros. Free. The Corner, 1035 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-961-7887, thecornermiami.com.

Ode to Joy - A New Year's Eve Celebration Concert: With Orchestra Miami. 7 p.m., Free. Collins Park, 2200 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-7730.

Quite a Night: With Luciano., 9 p.m., $225-$275. Hyde Beach, 1701 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-455-2990, hydebeach.com.

Sam Feldt: 9 p.m., $70-$10,000. Oasis Wynwood, 2335 N. Miami Ave., Miami, oasiswynwood.com.

Secret Garden New Year's Eve: With Todrick Hall, Las Bibas, and Alexis Tucci. 9 p.m., $129-$169. Toejam Backlot, 150 NW 21st St., Miami, 305-759-9954, toejambacklot.com.

Xperimento: 9 p.m., Free-$1,500. The Doral Yard, 8455 NW 53rd St., Doral, 305-744-5038, thedoralyard.com.